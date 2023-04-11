Juárez police find 118 dead dogs in truck

Juárez authorities are investigating after the decomposing bodies of 118 dogs were found in the bed of a pickup over the weekend, officials said.

The heap of dead dogs, which were of various sizes and breeds, was found by police on Sunday after neighbors reported a horrible stench coming from a truck parked at a house in the Campestre Virreyes area of eastern Juárez, city officials said.

The dogs were inside plastic trash bags stacked in the bed of a Ford F-150.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. He allegedly told investigators that he works for a veterinarian and that he was going to transport the dogs to be cremated, El Heraldo de Juárez reported.

Three animals found living at the house were seized and taken to a shelter by the Juárez Department of Animal Welfare of the Municipal Rescue and Adoption of Pets agency, known by its acronym in Spanish, RAMM.

The city's ecology department and the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office are investigating whether further charges and fines will be issued in relation to the dead animals, which will be disposed of at the municipal landfill.

