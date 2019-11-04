Is Ju Teng International Holdings Limited (HKG:3336) Struggling With Its 4.9% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Ju Teng International Holdings Limited (HKG:3336) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ju Teng International Holdings:

0.049 = HK$413m ÷ (HK$14b - HK$5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Ju Teng International Holdings has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does Ju Teng International Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Ju Teng International Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 9.9%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Ju Teng International Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Ju Teng International Holdings's current ROCE of 4.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.3% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Ju Teng International Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:3336 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Ju Teng International Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ju Teng International Holdings has total assets of HK$14b and current liabilities of HK$5.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Ju Teng International Holdings's ROCE is concerning.