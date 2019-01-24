Juan Guaido: the meteoric rise from back-bench obscurity to the self-declared interim presidency of Venezuela

Key to Guaido's rise to prominence has been timing - and behind-the-scenes backing - AFP

Juan Guaido was a relative unknown until Donald Trump made him the “interim president” of Venezuela.

The 35-year-old engineer, who studied for a postgraduate degree at George Washington, was only elected to the national assembly three years ago, representing the state of Vargas.

He had protested against Hugo Chavez as a student, and, as a politician, in 2017 he was active in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro, and was shot in the neck by a rubber bullet.

While more high-profile opposition leaders like Leopoldo Lopez, his mentor, who remains under house arrest, or former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles were sidelined, Mr Guaido was able to quietly work his way up the anti-Maduro ranks, and in December he was elected head of the national assembly.

On Wednesday he was sworn in, and immediately declared himself the interim ruler, arguing that Mr Maduro’s second-term victory was a sham election.

Juan Guaido speaks to the crowd on January 23 More

The move set up a high-stakes standoff with Mr Maduro, who is increasingly seen as a dictator both at home and abroad.

Venezuela’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, was quick to disparage him, remarking: "You see this man, who nobody knows in Venezuela - you ask in the streets, 'Who is Juan Guaidó?' and nobody knows him - but he's being pushed to say that he is the new president, by the US."

Support from Mr Trump, Canada and numerous Latin American countries, along with the Organization of American States, immediately rolled in.

But even as he was symbolically sworn in on Wednesday, he foretold of dangers, telling supporters: "We know that this will have consequences."

Moments later he slipped away to an unknown location amid speculation he would soon be arrested.

Last week, Venezuela's feared SEBIN intelligence police pulled Mr Guaido from his vehicle as he headed to a town hall meeting and briefly detained him.

And the rival constitutional assembly controlled by Mr Maduro's allies threatened Mr Guaido and others with an investigation for treason.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro signs at a balcony at Miraflores Presidential Palace, a document through which his government breaks off diplomatic ties with the United States Credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP More

Key to Mr Guaido's rise to prominence has been timing - and behind-the-scenes backing.

As Venezuela's economic crisis deepens, with masses fleeing the country to escape runaway inflation on pace to surpass 23 million per cent, many are desperate for a new leader to rescue the once-wealthy oil nation.