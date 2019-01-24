Juan Guaido: the meteoric rise from back-bench obscurity to the self-declared interim presidency of Venezuela

Juan Guaido was a relative unknown until Donald Trump made him the “interim president” of Venezuela.
The 35-year-old engineer, who studied for a postgraduate degree at George Washington, was only elected to the national assembly three years ago, representing the state of Vargas.
He had protested against Hugo Chavez as a student, and, as a politician, in 2017 he was active in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro, and was shot in the neck by a rubber bullet.
While more high-profile opposition leaders like Leopoldo Lopez, his mentor, who remains under house arrest, or former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles were sidelined, Mr Guaido was able to quietly work his way up the anti-Maduro ranks, and in December he was elected head of the national assembly.
On Wednesday he was sworn in, and immediately declared himself the interim ruler, arguing that Mr Maduro’s second-term victory was a sham election.
The move set up a high-stakes standoff with Mr Maduro, who is increasingly seen as a dictator both at home and abroad.
Venezuela’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, was quick to disparage him, remarking: "You see this man, who nobody knows in Venezuela - you ask in the streets, 'Who is Juan Guaidó?' and nobody knows him - but he's being pushed to say that he is the new president, by the US."
Support from Mr Trump, Canada and numerous Latin American countries, along with the Organization of American States, immediately rolled in.
But even as he was symbolically sworn in on Wednesday, he foretold of dangers, telling supporters: "We know that this will have consequences."
Moments later he slipped away to an unknown location amid speculation he would soon be arrested.
Last week, Venezuela's feared SEBIN intelligence police pulled Mr Guaido from his vehicle as he headed to a town hall meeting and briefly detained him.
And the rival constitutional assembly controlled by Mr Maduro's allies threatened Mr Guaido and others with an investigation for treason.
Key to Mr Guaido's rise to prominence has been timing - and behind-the-scenes backing.
As Venezuela's economic crisis deepens, with masses fleeing the country to escape runaway inflation on pace to surpass 23 million per cent, many are desperate for a new leader to rescue the once-wealthy oil nation.
Into that void stepped Mr Guaido.
The architect of Mr Guaido's meteoric rise is Mr Lopez, Venezuela's most popular opposition leader, who is muzzled under house arrest and considered by government opponents to be a political prisoner.
At a time when many had written off the national assembly, which was stripped of its last bit of power after the government set up the rival constitutional assembly in 2017, Mr Lopez maneuvered behind the scenes for his Popular Will party to assume the presidency of the gutted legislature.
He then tapped Mr Guaido, serving his first full term as a politician, who rose to the helm of their party in Venezuela after eight more senior politicians sitting on Popular Will's national board were exiled since 2014.
Mr Guaido has been a loyal acolyte of Mr Lopez for years, standing beside him at a 2014 news conference when the activist announced a strategy of anti-Maduro unrest. What was called "The Exit" bitterly divided the opposition because it came less than a year into Mr Maduro's presidency, when support for his rule was still strong.
The two talk a half dozen times each day, and not a single speech or move isn't coordinated with Mr Lopez first, said one ally.
#Venezuela hoy dimos un paso histórico junto a nuestra @AsambleaVE.— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) January 23, 2019
Reconocemos la actitud cívica de nuestro pueblo.
Hoy más que nunca necesitamos organización y reconocernos entre nosotros.
Hoy hemos logrado nuestro objetivo. ¡Vamos bien Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/4KjUv0tdGJ
Critics say Mr Guaido lacks a political vision, pointing to his rambling debut speech as the legislature's president, which was full of rhetorical barbs aimed at the "usurper" Maduro but short on specifics on how to get out of the malaise.
Still, others see his youth and relative inexperience as breathing life into the beaten-down opposition, making Mr Maduro's frequent diatribes that it is dominated by elitist relics from Venezuela's pre-revolutionary past harder to stick.
Mr Guaido has endured hardships for much of his life.
At age 15, shortly after the late Hugo Chavez, assumed the presidency and ushered in a socialist overhaul, Mr Guaido and his family survived a torrential mudslide that killed thousands and left many more homeless in the port city of La Guaira, a short distance from Caracas and home to the capital's airport.
Like Mr Lopez, the wiry Mr Guaido prides himself an athlete and is a devotee of his hometown's Sharks - a perennial loser in the Venezuelan baseball league.
He and his wife, a fellow activist, have a daughter named for Francisco de Miranda, a precursor to Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar.
While in congress, Mr Guaido earned a reputation as a hard worker and consensus-builder while serving as the head of the comptroller commission that investigates allegations of government corruption.
Now he is drawing attention on the international stage.
Mr Trump promised to use the "full weight" of the US economic and diplomatic power to push for the restoration of Venezuela's democracy.
"The constitution gives me the legitimacy to carry out the charge of the presidency over the country to call elections," Mr Guaido said last week.
"But I need backing from the citizens to make it a reality."