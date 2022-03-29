Juan McConnell sentenced to 36 years in prison

Juan McConnell was sentenced to 36 and one-half years in prison. A jury convicted him of attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm into a habitation and discharging a firearm over a roadway.

On March 1, 2021, 23 shots tore through a house on Bates Street on the south end of Zanesville, putting a local man in the hospital and terrifying his young family.

On March 28, 2022, Juan McConnell, a 31-year-old Columbus drug dealer who was convicted by Muskingum County jurors for setting up the ambush, learned the punishment for his acts. He was sentenced to 36 and one-half years in prison. There he joins his brothers Terrel, who is serving 16-and-a-half years, and Jamarr, who is serving 26-and-a-half years as the trigger man who conspired with Juan in the attack.

Juan was the only brother who refused to accept responsibility by entering a plea. Instead, he chose to go to trial where he was convicted on all counts, including attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm into a habitation and discharging a firearm over a roadway.

The Bates Street trailer from which the shooting originated had been a haven for drugs and violence for more than two decades, according to detectives who testified in the trial.

On the day of the shooting, the victim arrived home after a double-shift to find the Columbus drug dealer’s car parked in front of his driveway near where his children play.

The victim confronted Juan about keeping his behavior away from his family. Eventually the dispute erupted into a fistfight and ended with Juan saying he was going to call his brothers, and that the victim was “dead.”

Evidence in the trial showed Juan made three FaceTime calls to his brother, Jamarr, between 8:31 and 8:36 a.m. Security video from the home of Jamarr and Terrel McConnell showed the pair running out of their house at 8:39 a.m. Around the same time, Juan went to his victim’s house and made a scene in the yard, luring him to the front door.

As the victim stood in his door, he noticed a man in a blue facemask drop to the ground on the hill across from his house. Juan took off running at the same time. The victim realized he was being ambushed and was able to slam the door and take cover as 23 bullets ripped into his house, with one striking the victim in the arm.

An investigation followed from the Zanesville Police Department, with a total of 10 detectives and numerous officers conducting various parts of the investigation. The work of the ZPD resulted in the first brother being in custody within three days.

In addition to the brothers, Gary “Bubby” Workman was convicted of permitting drug abuse. Workman forfeited his trailer at 725 Bates St., and the trailer was consequently demolished and hauled away by Muskingum County officials in conjunction with community partners.

Jasmine Harding was convicted as well in her role of attempted obstruction of justice for providing Jamarr McConnell with transportation and a place to hide.

Muskingum County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Litle, who prosecuted the case, said sending a young man with a young family to prison for the majority of his life may not be a thing to celebrate, but the safety, security and decent standards of the peaceable citizens of Muskingum County demand justice.

Many things in life are a progression. When a young man learns over time that he can get away with crimes, he grows emboldened. Soon, the small actions he would not take for fear of being caught are replaced with the acts of an empowered criminal who thinks he “runs the block,” as jurors heard in this case.

Juan McConnell had multiple interactions with the Franklin County judicial system, which failed to punish him for selling drugs, illegally possessing weapons, violently assaulting women and shooting into the homes of others.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Juan McConnell sentenced to 36 years in prison