Juan Ortiz sentenced 35 to life: Olivehurst man who killed 10-year-old boy pleaded no contest

Oct. 3—Juan Ortiz, 31, of Olivehurst was sentenced to serve an indefinite term of 35 years to life in prison on Monday after fatally shooting 10-year-old Frank Rosiles Jr. earlier this year.

The sentence was part of a plea deal where Ortiz pleaded no contest to second degree murder. Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry previously told the Appeal that while the statutory punishment for second degree murder is 15 years to life, Ortiz's prior criminal history had the effect of doubling this term and adding a 5-year enhancement for an aggregate term of 35 years to life.

During Monday's hearing, Frank Rosiles' family read victim impact statements to a packed courtroom, describing the devastating loss they've suffered as a result of Ortiz's actions. His family remembered him as a bright young boy who loved baseball, anime and helping others.

"Frank would have turned 11 on Wednesday, but now he is forever 10," said his mother Lori Rosiles.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, several relatives recounted watching Frank Rosiles die and others spoke to their surprise at Ortiz's actions given that Ortiz reportedly knew there were multiple children in the house where the shooting occurred.

On Feb. 5, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department responded to a call reporting shots fired from a four-door black car heading northbound on Highway 70 toward Marysville. A separate call from an address on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst reported that someone had been shot.

Yuba County Sheriff's Department officers reportedly found Rosiles lying on the ground in front of his uncle's home on Alicia Avenue with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. A Bi-County Ambulance crew arrived at the scene at 7:51 p.m. and transported Rosiles to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, the district attorney's office said. Rosiles died at 8:17 p.m.

As Yuba County Sheriff's Department officers made their way to Alicia Avenue, the Marysville Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run on E Street. The suspect vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, had fled west on 5th Street and was being followed by a witness to the collision, the district attorney's office said. The witness saw the driver abandon the vehicle near 7th and Pine, and run toward Save Mart. The suspect was described by the witness as a bald Hispanic male adult, wearing a white sweatshirt.

A Marysville Police sergeant located an abandoned Toyota Camry noting that there was a large amount of blood inside and outside of the vehicle, the district attorney's office said. A .380 caliber pistol was later located in the Camry as well.

Aware at this point that the Yuba County Sheriff's Department was looking for a shooting suspect driving a similar vehicle, officers began to search the area for the person who was now a suspect in the hit-and-run and a shooting, the district attorney's office said.

Ortiz was identified shortly after the incident just before 8 p.m. Ortiz also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right forearm and was reportedly intoxicated, the district attorney's office said. Ortiz was arrested on charges that included homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Sheriff's department officials previously referred to the shooting as a "dispute among families." During their investigation, Yuba County Sheriff's detectives eventually pieced together the relationship between the parties and the events that resulted in Rosiles' death.

Rosiles' uncle, Michael Ramirez Sr., lived at the residence on Alicia Avenue with his children, and Rosiles frequently spent time there with his cousins.

Detectives learned that Ortiz fathered a child with a niece of Ramirez. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on the night of the incident, Ortiz and his nephew, Saul Guzman, were dropping off Ramirez's niece at his residence when Ortiz and the woman began arguing and pushing each other. Ortiz reportedly began hitting her in the face and head when Ramirez came out, knocked Ortiz down and began beating him, the district attorney's office said.

Guzman drove off in Ortiz's black Camry after seeing Ortiz had been knocked unconscious, switched cars and went back to look for Ortiz, finding him at a nearby market. Guzman took Ortiz back to the Camry and blew in the ignition interlock device so that the intoxicated Ortiz could drive his own car, the district attorney's office said.

Around 7:40 p.m., video surveillance from a nearby store captured the moment when the black Camry returned to the residence on Alicia, screeched to a halt and gunfire immediately erupted. The gunfire lasted only a few seconds before the Camry sped off. Sheriff's detectives located physical evidence at the scene and in Ortiz's car that showed bullets were fired, both by Ortiz at the residence, and at Ortiz from the residence.

Officials claim that those at the Alicia Avenue residence attempted to conceal the fact that they had returned fire at Ortiz, believing that they had either thrown away or hid shell casings and handguns.

Ortiz was hit by a bullet that entered his right forearm and traveled up his arm to his armpit. The trajectory of the bullet was consistent with Ortiz receiving the injury while he was shooting a pistol out the passenger window at the residence, the district attorney's office said.

A forensic analysis of the bullets and firearms strongly suggested that the .380 caliber pistol located in Ortiz's Camry was the gun that fired the bullet that "skipped off the front door and a ping-pong table" before striking Rosiles inside the home, the DA's office said.

Ortiz previously pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing.

Senior Deputy District Attorney John Vacek and Deputy District Attorney Brad Morrow handled the prosecution of this case and negotiated the resolution. Under the terms of the agreement, Ortiz pled guilty to second degree murder and admitted to a prior strike for a total sentence of 35 years to life. Curry previously said that Ortiz's maximum term as charged would have been 80 years to life.

Federal lawsuit

According to court documents, Rosiles' family filed a $30 million federal lawsuit on May 8 against Yuba County, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies due to allegedly delaying medical help after Rosiles was shot.

The suit alleges that due to a current transport policy followed by deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and their actions following the shooting of the boy, Rosiles died.

The lawsuit claims that Rosiles was placed in the backseat of a pickup truck so that he could be driven to the hospital for treatment. As the truck was about to leave for the hospital, "several patrol vehicles" from the sheriff's office "surrounded the pickup truck and were parked in a manner which intentionally blocked the pickup truck," the lawsuit alleges.

The suit alleges that not only did deputies prevent Rosiles from getting treatment in a timely manner, deputies also allegedly pulled the boy out of the truck and "laid him on the ground, in a puddle of water" for approximately 15 minutes.

Yuba County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Katy Goodson said that officials were unable to comment on pending litigation.