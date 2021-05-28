Juanes visits the origins of his inspiration in 10th album

  • This image released by Universal Music Latin Entertainment shows "Origen," the latest release by Juanes. (Universal Music Latin Entertainment via AP)
  • FILE - Juanes arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., at April 15, 2021. Juanes' latest album is "Origen." (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
  • FILE - Juanes performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala in his honor in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2019. Juanes' latest album is "Origen." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
1 / 3

Music Juanes

This image released by Universal Music Latin Entertainment shows "Origen," the latest release by Juanes. (Universal Music Latin Entertainment via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — After experimenting with different types of music, Juanes returns to his roots with “Origen,” a covers album in which he pays tribute to the most influential artists in his life and career, from Joe Arroyo and Bruce Springsteen to Bob Marley and Juan Luis Guerra.

Through 12 songs including Carlos Gardel's “Volver,” Joaquín Sabina's “Y Nos Dieron Las Diez” and Bob Marley's “Could You Be Loved,” the Colombian rock star travels to his childhood and adolescence in “Origen”, his 10th studio album.

“I think it was something that my soul was asking for,” Juanes said in a recent video interview from Miami. “After experimenting with different types of music, at this point in my career and at my age I realized that returning to that origin was very necessary.”

The album encompasses styles as diverse as tango, merengue, heavy metal, folk, reggae, vallenato, pop and, of course, rock. It includes the singles “El Amor Después Del Amor” by Fito Páez, in a rock and gospel version, and Springsteen’s classic “Dancing In The Dark” as a slower folk and in Spanish.

Released on Friday by Universal Music Latin, “Origen” is accompanied by a documentary on Amazon Prime, produced by José Tillán and directed by Kacho López, in which Juanes explains why he chose each of the songs. He also talks to Guerra, Sabina and Páez about their songs, and channels iconic performances from the '60s through the '80s including the first Beatles appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The two-time Grammy and 23-time Latin Grammy winner told the AP about the influence of Kraken — a rock band from his native Medellin — on his decision to be a musician and laid out how he plans to make music from now on.

Answers have been edited from brevity and clarity.

AP: The album includes 12 songs. Were any left that you would have liked to include?

JUANES: So many! I made a giant playlist of songs that had connected with me in my life, but we chose these 12 for many powerful reasons. These are the ones that had more impact on the memory of my youth, my adolescence, my childhood. It was an incredible exercise to put on another song sort of like a dress, as if I were an actor.

AP: And you don’t only wear it metaphorically. In the documentary, you channel the Beatles and other artists, transforming yourself with wigs and make up and outfits. What was that like?

JUANES: We had a lot of fun doing this documentary. We wanted to have that visual element and also we took a risk by doing this, because we said, “What if we are like the Beatles in ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, when they came to the United States, but singing ‘Volver’ by Gardel, or Juan Gabriel?” It was so fun just to experience that kind of acting.

AP: You also show in the documentary the reactions of some creators of the original songs to your covers. What was Bruce Springsteen’s response to your Spanish version of “Dancing in the Dark?”

JUANES: He loved the song. We sent the song to his management months ago before we shot the documentary and he loved it. He said, “OK, this is good for me, you guys can release that.” And for me that was huge, you know? We got his OK and that was really important. Not just from him, but from all the other artists.

AP: You sing “Could You Be Loved” in English. Why translate “Dancing in the Dark?”

JUANES: You know, when I went to Bruce Springsteen’s song and I saw the lyrics, I found the song very powerful in a way that is very human and very vulnerable, and I think at that point — that was during COVID — I just wanted for all Spanish speaking people to understand it. And we take the song like to a mid-tempo, it’s more like a folk kind of vibe, but with the lyrics is Spanish it sounds so powerful. I just love it.

AP: You played quite with the rhythms of the songs. Guerra's “La Bilirrubina” is no longer only a merengue, for instance.

JUANES: Part of the initial idea was not to stay close to the original because competing against those versions would be impossible. So what we did was getting away as much as we could, while respecting the melody and the tempo of the song and the tonality of most of the songs. I co-produced this album with Sebastián Krys and our work together was very special. It was like when we were in school and the teacher said “free drawing,” that you could do whatever you wanted, and that creative freedom was very cool — being able to go for the bachata, the reggae, bringing elements of Colombian percussion, the guitar's rock, the drums. And the way we recorded the album was very organic, there is nothing programmed here, these are people playing. I really needed that too.

AP: You talk in the documentary about the band Kraken and what a great influence it had on you. What memories do you have of that time?

JUANES: Well, with Kraken, I was in high school and I remember Hugo Restrepo going to school and it was as if a hero came to school because he was Kraken’s guitarist. And at that time there was no rock music playing on commercial radio, it was something impossible. Kraken was one of those first outstanding bands. It was the first rock concert I went to and to see how this character and the band itself impacted me — when I saw them I said: “Wait! I want to be up there! I want to do that for life. It transformed me so much, that I remember that concert like it was yesterday.

AP: Now that you’ve gone back to your origins, where do you see yourself moving forward?

JUANES: I'm definitely gonna keep going in the same direction, close to this sound, you know, organic and rock oriented, and also bring elements from folk music like percussion, all the percussion from the Pacific and the Atlantic and the Caribbean, I really love that kind of thing. I wanna play with musicians. I wanna feel the drum behind me and the bass guitar and the guitar and the keyboards, and I wanna feel that on the stage and also on the recording studio, because I’ve been experimenting with different types of music and actually I work by myself with a computer most of the time, but I wanna record again with musicians. I really love that and I missed that a lot.

___

Sigal Ratner-Arias is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.

Recommended Stories

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’

  • Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

    Is (LPX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

  • Homes set to be heated by sewage plants in future

    Heat from industry and warmth from the sea feature in advice to government on future home heating.

  • Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

    Is (IMPUY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

  • Senate Republicans block creation of US Capitol attack commission

    Republicans killed effort to set up a 9/11-style inquiry into the 6 January attack despite broad support for such an investigation Though the commission bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, Republican senators said they believe the commission would eventually be used against them politically. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a special commission to study the deadly 6 January attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a Republican push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. Republicans killed the effort to set up a 9/11-style inquiry into the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob despite broad popular support for such an investigation and pleas from the family of a Capitol police officer who collapsed and died after the siege and other officers who battled the rioters. In a procedural vote in the Senate on Friday, six Republican senators broke ranks to back the commission, which was more than expected, but four fewer than the 10 needed to overcome a filibuster and for it to advance. The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, condemned Republican colleagues for blocking a bipartisan commission. “Shame on the Republican party for trying to sweep the horrors of that day under the rug because they’re afraid of Donald Trump,” Schumer said in a Senate floor speech immediately after the vote. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, argued the vote on the commission bill brought “shame” to the Senate and would make the country less safe. She indicated that House committees, which are under Democratic leadership, would continue to investigate the attack. “Democrats will proceed to find the truth,” Pelosi said. The insurrection was the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s win over Trump. But the Republican party remains firmly in the grip of Trump who had made his opposition to the commission very clear. Observers believe that senior party figures do not want to anger the former president or his legion of supporters and may also fear what the commission might uncover in terms of links between some of the rioters and Republican lawmakers. Though the commission bill passed the House earlier this month with the support of almost three dozen Republicans, Republican senators said they believe the commission would eventually be used against them politically. Trump has called it a “Democrat trap”. While initially saying he was open to the idea of the commission, the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, turned firmly against it in recent days. He has said he believes the panel’s investigation would be partisan despite the even split among party members. McConnell, who once said Trump was responsible for provoking the mob attack on the Capitol, said of Democrats: “They’d like to continue to litigate the former president, into the future.” The Republican opposition to the bipartisan panel has revived Democratic pressure to do away with the filibuster, a time-honored Senate tradition that requires a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to cut off debate and advance a bill. With the Senate evenly split 50-50, Democrats needed the support of 10 Republicans to move to the commission bill, because Republicans invoked the filibuster. The episode has sparked fresh debate over whether the time has come to change the rules and lower the threshold to 51 votes to take up legislation. On Friday, the Democrats only got 54 votes by the time the vote was gaveled out. Friday’s vote marked Senate Republicans’ first official use of the filibuster to defeat a bill, and Schumer said he hoped this was not the beginning of a trend of Republicans blocking “reasonable, commonsense legislation”. The six Republicans who voted for the commission to proceed were Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rob Portman of Ohio. A spokesperson for the Republican senator Pat Toomey told HuffPost that he was not in Washington for the commission bill vote because of a family obligation However, the spokesperson said, Toomey would have voted in favor of starting debate on the bill. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter: “If Senate Republicans can block an independent commission investigating a deadly armed attack on the Capitol because it might hurt their poll numbers with insurrectionists, then something is badly wrong with the Senate. We must get rid of the filibuster to protect our democracy.” The Republicans’ political arguments over the violent siege – which is still raw for many in the Capitol, almost five months later – have frustrated not only Democrats but also those who fought off the rioters. Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan police department officer who responded to the attack, said between meetings with Republican senators that a commission is “necessary for us to heal as a nation from the trauma that we all experienced that day”. Fanone has described being dragged down the Capitol steps by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him. “So I don’t understand why they would resist getting to the bottom of what happened that day and fully understanding how to prevent it. Just boggles my mind,” she said. Video of the rioting shows two men spraying Sicknick and another officer with a chemical, but the Washington medical examiner said he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

  • Nicki Minaj's Iconic Barbie Pink Hair Is Back and Better (and Longer) Than Ever

    Minaj looks great in any hair color, but everything about this new bubblegum shade just feels right.

  • 2021 NBA playoff ratings outpacing last season: RPT

    Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports Reporter joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the NBA playoffs.

  • Apple Stock Malaise Wears Out Analyst While Others Stay Hopeful

    With Apple stock stuck in a downtrend, at least one analyst has given up on it. Meanwhile, other analysts remain upbeat.

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Boris Johnson unaware Tory donor paid part of flat refurbishment bill, report finds

    Boris Johnson had part of his Downing Street flat refurbishment paid by a Tory donor, but only discovered the payment when the media found out, his ethics adviser has said. A report by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister's new independent adviser on ministers' interests, found Mr Johnson had not broken the ministerial code as there was no conflict of interest. Lord Geidt was critical of Mr Johnson pursuing the flat refurbishment without a better understanding of how it would be funded, saying he had acted “unwisely”. The report also confirms that Mr Johnson wanted to create a trust to help cover the cost of Downing Street upgrades and that the Conservative Party initially footed the bill. However, it finds that Mr Johnson knew “nothing about” Lord Brownlow personally paying off some invoices after he was named provisional head of the trust that was being set up. Near the end of his 10-page report, Lord Geidt concludes that there had been “no conflict” of interests for the Prime Minister in how the refurbishments had been paid. "In respect of the interests arising as a result of these events, I advise that an interest did arise in his capacity as a Minister of the Crown," Lord Geidt wrote. "This is as a result of the support provided by Conservative campaign headquarters and by Lord Brownlow to the Prime Minister. "I have considered the nature of that support and am content that no conflict (or reasonably perceived conflict) arises as a result of these interests."

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

    The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai.According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts.The city’s security chief sent letters to Lai as well as branches of HSBC and Citibank earlier this month, threatening the banks with up to seven years in jail for any who deal with the media tycoon's local accounts.The news comes after Hong Kong authorities froze Lai’s majority stake in his media company Next Digital and three other accounts under China's sweeping national security law for the city.It could hamper any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home and prop up Next's troubled Apple Daily tabloid.And it's raised fears that the national security law could now be extending its reach into banking and wealth management.Lai could be not be reached for comment. HSBC declined to comment while Citibank said it could not comment on individuals' accounts.The move also comes on the eve of Lai’s sentencing for charges related to an unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day in 2019.Lai was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies earlier that year, at the height of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.Lai is among the most high-profile arrests made under the security law so far, facing three charges including collusion with a foreign country.Breaching the security law, which China says is vital for restoring order in Hong Kong, is punishable with up to life in prison.

  • At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

    Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go. Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania.

  • Hackers used Trump as phishing lure in USAID email: What to know about Nobelium cyber attack

    Nobelium, Solarwinds, Cozy Bear, the Dukes: You may want to know what this Russian-linked hacker group is about as the U.S. falls vulnerable again.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • The UK has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine

    The UK's medicines regulator on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine, adding to three others it approved already.