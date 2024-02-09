Juanita Dukes, wife of late mayor, dies at 94

Feb. 8—Juanita Dukes, the wife of the late Mayor Bill J. Dukes, died Wednesday night at the age of 94 in Riverside Senior Living, said her grandson and City Councilman Kyle Dukes Pike.

A native of Ohio County, Kentucky, Juanita and Bill Dukes met in their home state and they were married for 66 years until his death on Dec. 18, 2014. The couple moved to Decatur in 1957 when he went to work for Chemstrand.

Juanita Dukes worked 10 years at Saginaw Steering Gear.

After three years as a city councilman, Bill Dukes served as Decatur mayor for four and a half terms over an 18-year period. He resigned during his fifth term when he was elected as a state representative. He then served four terms as a representative before retiring in 2010.

They had four children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements will be announced.

