Juanita High student charged after making online threats that referenced Uvalde shooting

An 18-year-old accused of making online threats within the Juanita High School student community is being charged with two counts of felony harassment.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office stated in charging documents that Salomon Bernardo Levin threatened to kill at least two students.

Police said that at 12:41 p.m. Sunday, a student called to report some concerning posts made on Instagram by Levin. The student also said Levin had directly messaged students.

After investigators checked out the posts, they determined it was linked to Levin, according to court records.

Police said in one post, Levin referenced the Uvalde shooting, saying in part, “you talking **** about me, that’s a recipe for disaster.”

That post caused fear, resulting in 911 dispatchers receiving 55 calls, according to charging documents.

According to court documents, one student directly messaged Levin, who stated his father had a rifle during the conversation.

Another student who messaged Levin about the concerning post said they were disgusted and sad, court papers stated. The student also told investigators that they believed Levin could carry out a school shooting.

Yet another student who attends a different area high school was startled by the post and messaged Levin. During a portion of that conversation, Levin allegedly sent the student a temporary photo of a shotgun and several black bags that could carry rifles, charging documents stated.

That message caused the student to be concerned for their life.

Investigators said they asked Levin’s father to bring him in, and during that time Levin provided a statement.

Levin told investigators that he had been bullied as people attempted to damage his “reputation and vast popularity,” according to probable cause documents. Levin told investigators that he had “had enough,” which is why he posted on Instagram.

Levin also stated that the post was not a direct threat and that he had wanted to scare others into being nice to him, according to court records.

During questioning, police said Levin stated he had fantasized about taking revenge on others.

According to investigators, Levin agreed that all the posts shown to him were his posts.

Levin was arrested and booked into jail.

Levin’s bail was set at $200,000 due to the likelihood he could commit a violent offense.

His next court date is set for June 27.