Do You Like Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (NSE:JUBILANT) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's (NSE:JUBILANT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Jubilant Life Sciences has a price to earnings ratio of 14.39, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.9%.

How Do I Calculate Jubilant Life Sciences's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jubilant Life Sciences:

P/E of 14.39 = ₹544.30 ÷ ₹37.81 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Jubilant Life Sciences's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Jubilant Life Sciences has a lower P/E than the average (16.1) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Jubilant Life Sciences's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Jubilant Life Sciences's earnings per share fell by 24% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 32% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Jubilant Life Sciences's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 35% of Jubilant Life Sciences's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Jubilant Life Sciences's P/E Ratio

Jubilant Life Sciences trades on a P/E ratio of 14.4, which is fairly close to the IN market average of 13.4. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.