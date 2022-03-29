🌱 Jubilee Milestones At St. Agnes + GEICO Rookie Of The Week

Good morning, Catonsville! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 45 Low: 25.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore recently commemorated 128 religious order priests, brothers, and sisters celebrating milestone jubilees in 2020, 2021, and 2022 at St. Agnes in Catonsville. The jubilarians who were honored represented a combined 7,550 years of service to the Catholic Church. Recognition of jubilarians is usually held on an annual basis but was postponed for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Catholic Review of Baltimore) Henry Tolker, a Navy freshman from Catonsville, has been named by the Patriot League as the GEICO Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week. The Patriot League Men's Lacrosse weekly awards are selected in a vote by each school's sports information director, who is not eligible to vote for their student-athletes. (Patriot League Official Athletic Site) Are you looking for a new job in the Catonsville area? Many local employers are looking for new employees to cover full-time or part-time positions. Check out this week's roundup of the latest job listings to hit the region, courtesy of Patch and ZipRecruiter. (Catonsville Patch)

Miller Run Stream Clean Up - Park At Caldron Crafts (10:00 AM)

Bodied Twerk And Step Hip Hop Fitness Class At Revolve Wellness Studios (7:00 PM)

The Catonsville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Cville Properties as one of its newest members this week. This self-described "different kind of property management company" is based in Catonsville and active throughout Central Maryland. Learn more in the Chamber's "Member Monday" Facebook post. (Facebook)

Mark your calendars for the Catonsville Wednesday Farmers Market happening tomorrow, Mar. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Christian Temple. As a reminder, there will be no market next week; the next Wednesday Farmers Market will be held on Apr. 13. (Catonsville Patch)

The Baltimore County Arts Guild has partnered with Patapsco Valley Heritage for an online lecture happening tomorrow, Mar. 30, at 7 p.m. Learn about strategies and technologies embraced by Patapsco Valley’s early entrepreneurs. Register here. (Instagram)

