Jubilee Park plans will make lower Broadway into 'something beautiful' - what's planned

What started as an empty lot in downtown Norwich will hopefully be a place for gathering and community.

Castle Church, the Yale Urban Design Workshop, and the Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) presented their current design plan for Jubilee Park on Broadway to the Norwich City Council on Monday night. The plans feature a multi-use community space, greenery, a reflecting pool and more.

NCDC will apply for park funding through the fifth round of the state's Community Investment Fund (CIF) 2030 grant. As this plan is an early concept, a designer who can further design the concept will be chosen by the end of the month. Site assessments will be completed in May, and NCDC wants to apply for CIF with 30% design documents by June 21, NCDC President Kevin Brown said.

The mural on Castle Church overlooking Jubilee Park.

Jubilee Park received $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and has spent $37,662.50, according to the presentation. This money must be spent by September 2026, according to the National League of Cities website.

A $500,000 Urban Act Grant is also secured for the park, according to the presentation.

Church's slogan: Nevertheless

Lead Pastor Adam Bowles envisioned Jubilee Park while fixing up the Castle Church building. The congregation soon realized the space’s potential impact in creating a safe space and livening up downtown, he said.

“As a faith-based community, we really take inspiration from making broken places into something beautiful,” he said.

The word Nevertheless became the church's slogan, emphasizing resilience. Its resilience was tested through the trying year of 2020. One of Castle Church’s responses is creating its Next Day Mercy ministry, focusing on racial reconciliation. That leads to the subject matter of its mural, completed in 2022. Sarah Harris Fayerweather and James Lindsey Smith were two Black individuals from Norwich’s history who showed resilience in their lives, Bowles said.

Harris Fayerweather was one of Prudence Crandall’s students, and she advocated for abolition and civil rights for the rest of her life. Smith was a man who escaped from slavery in Virginia, and later moved to Norwich and became a minister and businessman. He also wrote an autobiography.

In the meantime, Jubilee Park has been used for Castle Church events and as a family area during parades and other city events, Bowles said.

A model of what Jubilee Park could look like on Broadway.

Yale Urban Design Workshop

Castle Church began working with the Yale Urban Design Workshop in 2021. The two entities value community collaboration, and they sought community input, including through a session held at the park in May 2023, Bowles said.

The survey results shown in the presentation featured a wide range of results, from wanting a community space with live music, to wanting farmers markets and outdoor movies.

The plans

Jubilee Park will be a two-story space. On the lower level, the plaza by the mural will remain, while a pavilion will be added with a courtyard, storage, bathrooms, and an elevator to the second level. The second level will have amphitheater seating by the plaza, doubling as stairs, with greenery, a picnic lawn, a terrace, and a reflecting pool in the back, as shown in the presentation.

The park can be used for a variety of church and public events, or as space where people in downtown can go for a quiet moment, Matthew Rosen, assistant director of the Yale Urban Design Workshop, said.

Norwich has multiple apartment projects, bringing them to the Main Street and Broadway intersection. Having downtown green space helps address urban heat index and stress issues, Brown said.

“(It will be) where can all these people living downtown go to hang out,” he said.

City Council’s questions

When the mural was unveiled, Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom remembers there was discussion of another mural on the property. According to Bowles, there could be a second mural, as artist Ben Keller is interested in making another one, but it depends on how the project develops.

Council member Stacy Gould was also curious about who decides what events to do and when in Jubilee Park. There isn’t a clear answer yet, as a solution is being developed, Brown said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Jubilee Park plans in Norwich drafted by Castle Church, NCDC