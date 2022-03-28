Oscars 2022: Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin among stars condemning Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

Comedians Judd Apatow and Kathy Griffin were among those who took to social media tonight to condemn Will Smith after he struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

On Twitter, Knocked Up director Apatow was highly critical of Smith, commenting: “He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind. https://t.co/5cgVEf7YZL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 28, 2022

Comedian Griffin expressed her concern that Smith’s actions would make life more dangerous for people in her profession. “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian,” she wrote on Twitter. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Conan O’Brien meanwhile joked that he was sad not to have the opportunity to discuss the incident on air. “Just saw the Will Smith slap,” he wrote. “Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Smith’s starring role on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Rock’s role voicing puppet Lil Penny in a series of Nike commercials. “What was the vegas line on the fresh prince punching little penny in the face?” joked Kimmel.

Story continues

Many others found the incident less amusing. Writer E Jean Caroll quoted Smith’s Best Actor acceptance speech, in which he said: “Love will make you do crazy things.” She added: “Every woman who’s ever been hit has heard that one.”

During his Best Actor winner’s speech for King Richard, Smith shared what Denzel Washington told him in the aftermath of the incident.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.