Judd Gregg: NH voters can move us beyond Trump and Biden. The best candidate is clear.

How many times have you heard folks say “I cannot believe in a nation of 330 million people we can not come up with better leaders for the next four years than Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”

It does seem strange and not very promising for our country or our children’s future that these two people may be our choice for president. There is no point in recounting the reasons for this concern. They are obvious and considerable. But, that is why the nation has the New Hampshire primary. It is our job to straighten this out.

Judd Gregg

We have, as the folks who are most engaged in the process of vetting and giving clarity to the presidential selection process, the obligation to step outside the box of trite political prognostication and give the nation a bit of a jolt. And right now is a good time for this.

As much as one might like President Biden, we simply cannot be led for the next four years by an individual who will be 83, 84, 85 and 86 during his term of office. The job is too difficult, demanding and intense. Because the Democratic national leadership has decided that New Hampshire is an irrelevant appendage to our political system, New Hampshire Democrats have the opportunity to make the point that President Biden is not the right choice for their party. Simply vote for someone else. The message will be delivered.

On our side, the Republican side, there is also a unique and much more important chance to give the nation hope that we can turn the corner and move forward with a strong, dynamic leader who is not wrapped around the axle of revenge, anger or age.

Nikke Haley is at the forefront of the opportunity for constructive change. She will give our party a vibrant national message. Nikki Haley reminds me a great deal of Margaret Thatcher who came to the rescue of conservatives not only in England but really around the world. Nikki Haley is positive and leads from the strength of her convictions.She is an upbeat force. Her ideas will take our nation forward. She is setting out a path that will allow us to re-establish a federal government that is less intrusive, fiscally responsible but also one that understands it is individuals and the free market that creates prosperity not an autocratic bureaucracy and a few self-appointed eliteleaders from the left.

For America to be strong and prosperous we need a resilient, idea driven individual as president who has the energy and determination to lead.

It all comes down to leadership.

New Hampshire can make a definitive statement. It is our opportunity but more importantly it is our responsibility to give the nation a chance to move forward, not back.

Nikki Haley is that leader.

Republican Judd Gregg of Rye is a former New Hampshire governor and U.S. senator.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Judd Gregg: NH can move us beyond Biden and Trump with Nikki Haley