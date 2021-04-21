Judeah Reynolds: 10-year-old witness at Derek Chauvin trial says she’s ‘proud’ of her role

Judeah Reynolds, 10, was an eyewitness to the killing of George Floyd (Good Morning America)

A ten-year-old witness at the trial of Derek Chauvin says she felt “kind of proud” when she learned he had been convicted.

“My mom said that we brought change. My dad said, ‘We won,’” Judeah Reynolds told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Judeah was just nine years old when she dragged her teenage cousin, Darnella Frazier, to a Cup Foods grocery store in Minneapolis to buy some candy. The two of them ended up witnessing George Floyd’s death, and Ms Frazier’s video of the incident went viral. Both cousins were called as witnesses at Mr Chauvin’s trial, where he was convicted of murder.

