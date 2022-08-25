Judge accepts Justice Dept. redactions to Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, orders Friday release

A federal judge in Florida has accepted a list of redactions from the Justice Department to a key document that led to the search of Donald Trump’s home earlier this month, ordering its release by noon on Friday.

The document — an affidavit that outlines probable cause that evidence of crimes was at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate — is likely to be heavily redacted. The Justice Department is investigating whether the former president committed crimes in his handling of highly classified material.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in the Southern District of Florida said that the U.S. government had “met its burden” in showing that a full release of the document would “reveal the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties” and “the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods.”