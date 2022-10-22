Judge accepts one plea deal, rejects another in connection with fatal shooting

Oct. 22—By Kim Smith

[email protected]

An Ector County District Court judge accepted one plea agreement, but rejected another Thursday in connection with a drug deal that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Midland man.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Odessa Police Department officers received a 911 call about two gunshot victims at the Parkway Inn on East Highway 80. When they arrived, they found Jesse Tryon Jr. mortally wounded and Savion Cottrell, another 18-year-old from Midland, suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities determined the teenagers were shot during a robbery/drug deal.

Johnny Bryan Hernandez, then 17, was accused of firing the fatal shots and was indicted on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Detectives also determined Jesiah Villescas, then 20, also fired a weapon and he was indicted on multiple charges, including felony murder, attempted capital murder, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A third teenager, Johnathen Sanchez, was indicted on three charges, murder, attempted capital murder and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

An Ector County jury convicted Hernandez last December and he was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 50 and 20 years, respectively.

On Thursday, Sanchez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) in exchange for the other counts being dismissed against him.

Judge James Rush of the 244th Ector County District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Sanchez to two concurrent 20-year prison terms.

A couple of hours later, Assistant Ector County District Attorney Kevin Schulz and defense attorney Scott Layh said Villescas was prepared to plead guilty to felony murder, attempted capital murder and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

The attorneys said under the terms of the plea agreement, Villescas would receive three concurrent prison sentences of 20 years and three charges would be dismissed — two unlawful firearm possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge.

Story continues

Rush asked Schulz if Tryon's family and Cottrell had been consulted during plea negotiations. Schulz said Tryon's family did not object and were in the courtroom.

As for Cottrell, Schulz said he has not answered any of their phone calls or knocks on the door, but Tryon's family has told him about the plea agreement.

When Rush asked why the plea agreement was being offered, the prosecutor explained Villescas did not fire the fatal shots; he was sitting inside a parked vehicle at the time.

The plea agreement would allow the case to come to a conclusion, Schulz said.

After taking a few moments, Rush announced he was unwilling to accept the plea agreement and said the attorneys needed to reschedule Villescas' trial.

During Sanchez's hearing, Tryon's uncle, Albert Mitchell, a minister, told Sanchez life has a "crazy" way of teaching people lessons.

Mitchell told Sanchez Tryon's family has learned not to take anyone for granted and he hopes he will learn valuable lessons as well.

"I pray that during this time (in prison) that if you've not sought out the Lord you will seek him, that your heart will be made right and that you make great changes," Mitchell said.