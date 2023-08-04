Judge accused of murder after wife is found shot dead in California home, police say

A judge is accused of murder after his wife was found shot to death in their California home, police said.

Sheryl Ferguson, 65, was found inside the Anaheim home on Thursday, Aug. 3, with “at least one gunshot wound,” the Anaheim Police Department said in an Aug. 4 Facebook post. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, a judge with the Orange County Superior Court, was arrested at the home, police said.

The Orange County Superior Court did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on Aug. 4.

Ferguson, who is facing a murder charge, was booked into jail and is being held on $1 million bail, according to police.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 7, online jail records show.

Ferguson has served as a judge on the Superior Court of Orange County since 2015, according to Ballotpedia. His term is expected to end in 2027.

Ferguson began his law career in 1983 at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, according to Ballotpedia.

Accused of poisoning wife with fentanyl, California man faces homicide, arson, fraud charges

30-year-old dismembered man with kitchen knife, then dumped remains, Arizona cops say

Dentist accused in wife’s ‘heinous, complex’ poisoning death, Colorado police say