Judge acquits federal defense contractor on Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON — A federal defense contractor with a top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was found not guilty at trial on Wednesday.

Matthew Martin was acquitted by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden after a two-day bench trial. Martin chose to go to trial in the misdemeanor case before a judge rather than go before a D.C. jury.

Martin, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, held a security clearance and took personal leave from his job on Jan. 6. He was arrested in April 2021 and faced charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

McFadden, a 2017 Trump appointee and a former police officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, previously convicted Couy Griffin of the group Cowboys for Trump at a bench trial for illegally entering the grounds of the Capitol, but acquitted him on a separate charge. Last month, a jury convicted Guy Reffitt of felony charges in the first Jan. 6 trial.

Martin testified at his bench trial, telling McFadden that he didn't see everything that was happening around him during the Capitol attack, even though the footage he filmed (which was played by the government) shows broken windows and an alarm blaring when he entered the Capitol on the east side after rioters busted open the doors leading to the rotunda.

On cross examination on Wednesday morning, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Romano asked Martin whether he told an official at the airport that Jan. 6 was "like a big block party." Martin said he made the comment during an "awkward" conversation with an airport official about the security procedures he needed to go through at the airport, and was referring only to what happened at the Trump rally that proceeded the Capitol riot, which he said had "a festive atmosphere."

Martin tried to downplay what was happening around him when he went into the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying that he didn't specifically remember hearing an alarm blaring when he entered the building.

"I saw no violence," Martin claimed, despite filming a tussle with police inside the rotunda and another rioter trying to smash out a window. He said that he would stay away from the Capitol if he had to do Jan. 6 over again, but said he had "positive" personal experiences outside of being charged.

"I enjoyed everything else. I enjoyed the rally," Martin said. "It's hard for me to say I regret coming to Washington, D.C."

The FBI has made more than 775 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 2,500 individuals are believed to have entered the Capitol that day, and hundreds of others assaulted officers outside the building. The FBI has hundreds of outstanding cases in the works against Capitol rioters, and the Justice Department has requested more prosecutorial resources to bring the cases to fruition.