Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months

·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge.

Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defense, the Chicago Tribune reported. Singh, 37, is expected back in court Friday on an escape charge for allegedly violating the terms of his electronic monitoring while out on bond for the trespassing charge.

Davis' rationale for acquitting Singh weren't immediately clear. But after his Jan. 16 arrest, the Transportation Security Administration, which regulates security at the airport for the Chicago Department of Aviation, determined that Singh hadn't violated airport regulations.

“Mr. Singh did not breach or improperly enter secured areas — he arrived there like tens of thousands of arriving passengers do every day, by stepping off a plane,” Christine Carrino, an aviation department spokeswoman, said in a statement to the newspaper earlier this year. “While we won’t speculate on Mr. Singh’s motivations, he decided to remain in the secure area and made every effort to blend in as a passenger and airline employee until his arrest.”

Singh, who came to the U.S. nearly six years ago to get a master's degree, was living in Orange, California, when he boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago last October for what was supposed to be the first leg of his return home to India. But he was arrested in January after two United Airlines employees noticed he was wearing a badge that an airport operations manager had reported missing.

Singh told police that he stayed at the airport because the coronavirus pandemic had left him afraid to fly, and that he had been able to get by with the help of strangers who bought him food. A friend of Singh's told the Tribune that he told her in text messages that he enjoyed talking to people at the airport about his Buddhist and Hindu beliefs on healing.

“I'm actually growing spiritually due to this experience and I know I will come out stronger,” he wrote to the friend in a text she shared with the newspaper.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers over 416 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 415,012,026 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 26 out of 504,584,715 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 14.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Retired NY Times columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

    Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Wednesday that he is running for governor of Oregon, saying he hopes to address systemic social issues in the state where he grew up on his family's sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, 62, who is from Yamhill, a rural community in western Oregon, said in a video announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he will tackle homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and inadequate education if elected. Kristof retired from the New York Times earlier this month after 37 years at the newspaper, where he worked as a reporter, editor and columnist.

  • Detectives found loose ammunition inside a fanny pack at the 'Rust' set, report says

    Authorities were searching the set where Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and fatally shot the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

    A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first U.K. institution to give back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. British colonial forces took the Okukor statue in 1897 from the Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria — among thousands of artworks seized by occupying troops -- and it was given to the college in 1905.

  • Don't Get Too Hung Up on a Retirement Savings Number

    There's tons of advice about how big your nest egg should be for retirement but focusing too much on a single figure can lead to complacency.

  • Migrant caravan grows in southern Mexico

    A growing migrant caravan set out early Wednesday after a day of rest on its trek across southern Mexico. About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday. “The caravan is like a magnet, it goes sucking up people, migrants who had been in the towns (of coastal Chiapas) are joining,” said Irineo Mújica, an immigration activist with the organization People without Borders.

  • Remote-sensing reveals details of ancient Olmec site in Mexico

    Aerial remote-sensing of a large region of Mexico has revealed hundreds of ancient Mesoamerican ceremonial centers, including a large one at an important site for the ancient Olmec culture that is known for its colossal stone heads. The remote-sensing method, called lidar, pinpointed 478 ceremonial centers in areas that were home to the ancient Olmec and Maya cultures dating to roughly 1100-400 BC, researchers said on Monday. The study was the largest such survey involving ancient Mesoamerica, covering all of the state of Tabasco, southern Veracruz and bits of Chiapas, Campeche and Oaxaca.

  • The Voice Recap: Which Knockouts Took the Cake in Episode No. 500?

    For two extremely promising acts, The Voice’s Tuesday episode dished out a harsh slice of life: They were sent packing following their Knockouts performances. But for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande, the installment served up actual cake to celebrate the show’s 500th episode and the fact that, per Carson Daly, it […]

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

    Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.

  • Couple bound, blindfolded, kidnapped and shot at by group, North Carolina deputies say

    The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

  • ‘Your Honor, This Is Racism’: Black Man Claims Bias Before Getting Longest Sentence So Far In Connection with Jan. 6 Insurrection, Judge Says Not So Fast

    A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]

  • Woman in Thailand's high-rise cuts rope holding painters

    Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12. One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his two friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

    New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

  • Virginia 'criminal couponer' who robbed $31.8 million used funds for high-end vacations

    According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.

  • These cars are targets for catalytic converter theft, Fort Worth police say

    “If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”

  • Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

    The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.