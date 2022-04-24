How a new judge will affect the public defender and commonwealth attorney offices

Apr. 24—A third judgeship seat with the general jurisdiction circuit court's office will not only redistribute workloads for judges already serving, it will create a ripple affect amongst their colleagues at the public defenders' office, and the commonwealth attorney's office.

While local judges' workloads are assessed and determined to be higher than the state's average, the same can be said of both adjoining offices; who also have seen an increase in their workload.

Commonwealth Attorney David Smith said this new judgeship was certainly a step in the right direction to help address an almost "unworkable caseload" and "horrendous" backlog.

"Given the caseload, it is increasingly difficult for the people that I work with and the judges to deal with that kind of caseload. (Judge) Maier's docket last week was over 250 cases. Judge Brown's this week is over 200 cases and those dockets are almost unworkable. It is very difficult to adequately prepare and do substantive work, week-after-week," he said.

Smith estimates if a third judge is added, rather than Judges Brown and Maier having a total of 400 cases, a third judge would reduce their individual amount of cases to approximately 150. Smith said this is still quite large, but substantially less.

He added this new addition will spread out the caseload and the commonwealth attorney's office can possibly help reduce backlog. Smith said this is what he considers the biggest issue.

According to Smith, the indictments for each judge that are backlogged fall into the high hundreds.

"On the last referral list I received, there were 618 cases and we try to do 20 cases a week so that is over 30 weeks of cases without getting any new ones," Smith reported. "From last October, the list was almost 760 cases on the backlog and I think we have heard a list of cases that have not been referred. In roughly six months it has been reduced to 580 cases. That is a positive direction to move in and it is a very slow process in getting those cases heard."

"I think it is a very positive step in realizing the caseload is such that it is too much for two people to try to do, particularly in a pandemic situation," the prosecutor added. "We have not had a criminal jury trial in Madison County since November 2019, attributed to the backlog which is just horrendous. I think it is certainly recognition that the caseload in Madison County is such, that we need a third judge."

While this is a step in the right direction, Smith said he is unsure of how this will physically be accomplished with only one courtroom and one hearing room available. This issue will become more prevalent when the courts are forced to move to the Chase Bank Building on Main Street while the courthouse is remodeled in the upcoming year.

With the two presiding judges switching from Clark and Madison Counties each month, the presence of a third judge in Madison will have two judgeships with one courtroom.

"With the third (judge), how will that affect the day-in, and day-out dockets, with one courtroom, two judges? At any sort of given month, you are going to have a third judge in one of those two counties, or both counties," Smith added. "One of the first issues that will be dealt with is the space issue. Where is that judge going to have their chambers? Where is that judge going to have their court?"

According to Deputy Judge Executive Jill Williams, the newly renovated courthouse, as well as the temporary space, is already planned to accommodate the third circuit judge. The courthouse will include two courtrooms and a hearing room/non-jury courtroom when it is complete.

"The current judges and all of the stakeholders in the judicial system have been and are intricately involved in the courthouse renovation project. They are all in agreement that the design of the renovated courthouse will meet their needs. We all know that the renovations to the courthouse are long overdue and circuit court is in desperate need of additional space to accommodate their case load and the increase in indictments we've seen in the past 20 years. In the past 20 years, our circuit court indictments have increased from 200 a year to more than 1,200 per year," Williams reported.

The renovations to the temporary circuit court space in the Chase Bank Building is expected to begin in May. That project will take about six months to complete and then the circuit court will move out of the courthouse into that temporary space. The county anticipates construction on the actual courthouse renovation project to begin at the beginning of November of this year. The project is slated to take 18-24 months.

Also with this third seat, the prosecutor's office will need to fill a vacancy and find a third member to join their team.

Even when the judge is appointed and sworn in to begin work, Smith said it will continue to take time to address the incoming cases, as well as those that have yet to be resolved.

"It is just going to take a long time. We were shutdown for three months from March to June 2020 and from November to May of 2021, and then another month from September to October last year without a grand jury. That is basically nine months without a grand jury from March of 2020. We are roughly a 100-indictment-a-month county so that is 900 cases. It has taken a year-and-a-half to get there and it will take a considerable period to get out of it. If you are a crime victim or want the case resolved quickly, we can't do it. The prospect of having jury trials, we are close to having those in Madison County, but it is typical to deal with dockets on Thursday that are in the hundreds of cases and the grand jury that are two years old. Almost every week you get a number of new cases," he said.

Judge Maier said she and Judge Brown would be remiss not to stress the county has an exceptional and resilient bar who have adapted to continue the heavy workload and changes.

"Our prosecutors and attorneys have showcased their skill and professionalism for years from our participation in the family court pilot program— to their COVID adaptations — to their endurance on circuit dockets that last into the night," she said.

Directing Attorney Charles Thomas with the local public defenders' office has also spent many late nights in the Madison County Courthouse chipping away at the caseload.

"Certainly the pandemic has exacerbated things, especially pertaining to backlog. Certainly case loads have increased probably over the course of the past five to six years," Thomas said.

In terms of backlog, he said the pandemic has further made that difficult to move cases along whether it be through resolution or setting trial dates.

"So that has limited access to hearings and therefore limited access to trials obviously," he shared.

The local public defenders' office, which represents Madison, Jackson and Clark Counties, have nine acting attorneys. Four attorneys serve in Madison Circuit Court at present.

"With four attorneys and the case numbers we have, we are going to be spread a little thin," Thomas admitted.

However, he believes a third judge seat could help move things along.

"We absolutely think a third circuit court judge could be beneficial to that in terms of increasing that access to those necessary hearings, increasing that access to trials. It's hard to predict right now exactly otherwise how that will ease that burden," he said.

While he agrees this could be a positive step in the right direction, there are still a lot of unknowns to address before speculating how this could affect his office, and the county caseload.

He agreed the space issue mentioned by Smith would be one to discuss, and said it would be a matter of speaking with all parties to address the specificities of the topic.

"That is something we have to consider and discuss with the judges in terms of their plans of scheduling of these three circuit dockets, and how we can ensure that we have accurate coverage in each of these dockets. ... It does seem that it could present an obvious issue as to how you would continue the current order. I know the judges have devoted a lot of thought to this, and I am sure Mr. Smith has devoted a lot of thought to this, again, I am sure we will all sit down and discuss how we can move forward," Thomas reported. "It is just figuring out the scheduling and how we can have adequate coverage in those courts."