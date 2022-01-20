Judge again denies bail for man accused of killing his ex-wife in Franklin. What we know

WRENTHAM — A judge on Tuesday denied a second request for bail for an East Bridgewater man accused of fatally beating his former wife and setting her Franklin home ablaze last month, and approved a prosecution request to postpone a scheduled probable cause hearing until next month.

Brendon Owen, 47, has pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, arson, and assault and battery charges in relation to the Dec. 17 incident.

On Tuesday, Wrentham District Court Judge Julieann Hernon denied the request from Owen's attorney, Neil Madden, to allow Owen to be released on bail on condition that a GPS ankle bracelet be placed on him.

At the request of Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Robert Stewart, the probable cause hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Feb. 16.

Madden argued that Owen is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Madden also cited his client's medical issues, mentioning Owen's history of grand-mal seizures — a condition caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain.

Madden stated that Owen had no previous criminal record, had been living with a parent for several years, and does not own other residences.

"(Owen) has two children and successfully held a job at John Hancock Security, which he lost because of the case," the attorney said. "He has strong roots in the community."

But Hernon denied the request.

What police say happened to Shirley Owen

At about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, police in Franklin responded to 49-year-old Shirley Owen’s house on Grace Lane after getting a 911 call from a neighbor. Owen’s mother had alerted the neighbor about an alleged attack in the home.

Authorities say Owen allegedly forced his 74-year-old former mother-in-law into a room and ordered her to lay on the floor. When she was unable to do so due to a physical restriction, authorities said the man struck the older woman in the head with a lead pipe and smashed her phone. He then allegedly forced her into the bathroom, where he bound and gagged her with duct tape.

But the older woman was able to break free and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Upon arrival, police say they kicked the door down at 11 Grace Lane but Owen allegedly lit the home on fire using lighter fluid and ran through the garage. Once police caught up with him, they had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Police found Shirley Owen face down in a small area between the garage and the home. They dragged her onto the driveway to try to provide medical assistance, but it was too late, authorities said at the time.

Police Chief Thomas Lynch said last month that there had been ongoing issues with the Owen family and there was an open restraining order.

“There’s a history,” he said. “For the past seven years, we’ve been there (Grace Lane) off and on, not as much as the past couple of years.”

The former couple's two children were not home at the time of the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Brendon Owen denied bail again in killing of Shirley Owes in Franklin