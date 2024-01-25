Judge again rejects AG Ken Paxton's motion to block his deposition in whistleblower case

A Travis County state District Court judge has again rejected a motion by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to halt a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by former top aides in his office, allowing previously scheduled depositions and settlement talks to move forward.

In a last-ditch move by Paxton to overturn the District Court's order compelling him to testify under oath on the situation that led four of his former top deputies to complain to the FBI about Paxton's possible misconduct in helping a friend and campaign donor, the Wednesday ruling by state District Judge Jan Soifer keeps in place Paxton's previously scheduled deposition on Feb. 1.

Paxton has unsuccessfully sought to block his testimony under oath in the district, appeals and state supreme courts.

Specifically, Paxton's attorney, Bill Helfand, sought an emergency ruling to negate Soifer's Jan. 19 order compelling depositions by him and several top aides in his office, an order that was handed down one day after Paxton unexpectedly filed a motion signaling his intent to accept a final ruling in the case and no longer contesting the whistleblowers' accusations.

Through two court filings attempting to quash the depositions in the past week, Paxton's team has argued the depositions are unnecessary "because the OAG (Office of the Attorney General) does not and will not dispute liability or damages on Plaintiffs’ sole claim under the Texas Whistleblower Act."

On Wednesday afternoon, Soifer rejected both a request to vacate the previous ruling and declined to schedule an emergency hearing on the issue, saying that both parties have had appropriate notice of the impending depositions.

"Accordingly, any argument that the timing of the depositions now creates an emergency is without merit," Soifer's staff attorney, Elliott Beck, wrote in an email Wednesday to the parties in the case.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Paxton chastised the ruling as being purely political and decried that the depositions "must proceed even after all facts were conceded and the defendant withdrew its opposition to the case."

"By doing so, the court is recklessly disregarding legal precedent, abusing the litigation system, and displaying shocking bias in an apparent effort to prolong this political charade and interfere with the day-to-day business of the Texas Attorney General’s office," Paxton said in response to Soifer's decision.

Before Paxton filed his latest motion seeking to block his testimony, the state 3rd Court of Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court both rejected similar appeals by Paxton.

Over the past week as Helfand tried to work out an agreement on the depositions, attorneys for the whistleblowers have expressed their continued opposition to Paxton's motion to short circuit the proceeding in favor of a final ruling and to any further delays in conducting the depositions.

"All Plaintiffs will oppose a motion to vacate the January 19 supplemental order," Tom Nesbitt, an attorney for Blake Brickman, a former senior staff member in Paxton's office, wrote in response to Helfand. "Also, all Plaintiffs will oppose a motion for entry of judgment at this time."

The wrongful termination lawsuit, which was originally filed by the four whistleblowers in 2020, caught the attention of Texas House members last year after Paxton requested that legislative budget writers allocate $3.3 million to his office to pay for a settlement agreement he reached with the whistleblowers in early 2023.

However, instead of funding the settlement, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, allowed the House Committee on General Investigating to look into the whistleblowers' allegations. House members on May 27 overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office.

Paxton was eventually acquitted of the impeachment charges in a trial in the Texas Senate in September. The whistleblower lawsuit, however, was allowed to move forward after the Texas Supreme Court rejected Paxton's appeal to kill the suit after his impeachment trial.

Currently, Paxton, who has maintained his innocence while not publicly commenting on the allegations against him, is scheduled to be deposed in Austin on Feb. 1.

Depositions are expected to continue with First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster scheduled for Feb. 2; Paxton's chief of staff, Lesley French Henneke, on Feb. 7; and senior adviser Michelle Smith on Feb. 9.

