Judge agrees to delay sentencing for Frank Parlato

Dec. 9—BUFFALO — The federal sentencing of former Falls businessman and current newspaper publisher Frank Parlato has been delayed.

Parlato had been scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara, for his guilty plea, in August, to a single count of willful failure to file returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000. The charge is an IRS-related felony.

The plea to the felony count means Parlato faces a potential sentence from Arcara, under federal sentencing guidelines, of 24 to 30 months behind bars, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and a period of supervised release of between 1 to 3 years. Federal prosecutors, as part of their plea agreement with Parlato, have said they will not seek a prison term of more than 24 months.

Arcara, at the time of Parlato's plea, told him, "I'm not bound by (the sentencing guidelines), but I'm certainly going to consider them." Under the plea agreement, Parlato's defense is also permitted to ask the judge for a "non-guidelines sentence", which might include no prison time.

Arcara told Parlato he would consider such a request, "But don't have any false impression that I'll do it."

An affidavit, filed in the case by Parlato's defense team, suggests that there may be some disagreement between them and federal prosecutors over the contents of a pre-sentence report prepared by U.S. Probation officers and submitted to Arcara to assist him in his sentencing determination. Although the report is on file with the district court clerk, it is sealed and not available for review by the public or reporters.

A docket of submissions in the case shows that Parlato's defense has filed an "Objection to Presentence Investigation Report". That filing is also sealed and not available for public or journalistic viewing.

In their affidavit, defense attorneys Paul Cambria and Herbert Greenman acknowledge that they have "consulted" with prosecutors and probation officials to "discuss various objections."

Story continues

"As a result of some of the complexity of the issues, the parties believe that a brief adjournment of Mr. Parlato's sentence would be appropriate," Cambria and Greenman write.

They also noted that prosecutors were in agreement with the requested delay.

Arcara granted the request, changing the sentencing date to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22.

The guilty plea from Parlato, in August, came almost seven years after a federal grand jury indicted him and an associate in a complex scheme "to defraud the United States and certain members of the public" and to obstruct the function of the Internal Revenue Service.

Parlato, 67, the former owner of the One Niagara building, a local real estate investor, publisher of the Niagara Falls Reporter and editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper ArtVoice, admitted that he failed to file a required IRS form for cash transactions of more than $10,000. The transaction was a $19,970 rent payment, made in cash to Parlato in 2010, by a vendor operating a business in the One Niagara building, which he owned and operated at that time.

His plea agreement with the government also requires Parlato to pay $184,939.51 to the IRS and forfeit approximately $1 million that was seized as part of the investigation into his businesses in 2015.

The plea represents a small fraction of the claims federal prosecutors made when Parlato and his business associate, Chitra Selvaraj, were first indicted in November 2015. At that time, the pair faced a 19-count indictment that accused them of engaging in a conspiracy "to defraud the United States and certain members of the public, to obstruct the function of the Internal Revenue Service, wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and corrupt interference with the administration of the IRS laws."

The indictment charged that Parlato and Selvaraj orchestrated the scheme through the use of more than 15 shell companies, 50 bank accounts, and multiple attorney trust accounts. The original indictment followed a four-year investigation into Parlato's business dealings.

The investigation first became known in 2011, when the Gazette reported that federal agents had served subpoenas looking for records at the One Niagara building. At the time, sources said the investigation took years to complete because of the complexity of the scheme which involved the movement of large sums of cash through multiple accounts.

Prosectors claimed that as a result of the scheme, from 2006 to 2017, the IRS suffered a tax loss of approximately $390,346.

After his arrest on the first indictment, Parlato issued a defiant statement that read: "Frank Parlato is not interested in any plea deal because he does not believe he did anything wrong. He is confident, after trial, the jury will agree."

In May 2018, Parlato and Selvaraj were charged in an 18-count superseding indictment that dropped a number of the earlier claims made by prosecutors. Parlato again maintained his innocence, saying the superseding indictment changed nothing.

"The government knew they had no case (with the original indictment) and they still have no case," Parlato said at the time of the superseding indictment. "You've heard of fake news, this is a fake indictment."

Missing from the superseding indictment were claims that Parlato defrauded business associates, including Canadian liquor business heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman.

After finally accepting a plea offer from prosecutors, Parlato told the Gazette, "I ended up with one single count. I think that says something."