Judge agrees to delay sentencing in Toni Knight murder case until motion hearing

PETERSBURG – Sentencing for the second of three suspects in the 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at a downtown apartment complex was delayed Tuesday after defense counsel claimed the jury erred in convicting his client on two of the charges he had faced.

James Bullard told Circuit Judge Dennis Martin he saw no reason how Jesiah Flowers could have been found guilty of both second-degree murder and shooting inside an occupied building “because the bullet that killed Ms. [Toni] Knight did not come from my client.” Bullard had filed a motion prior to Tuesday’s sentencing hearing to set aside the verdict, but lead prosecutor Thomas Chaffe said he had not responded to the motion because it was filed too late.

Flowers said nothing as he sat at the table during the hearing. He had his right arm in a sling, but nothing was said on the record as to why.

Flowers was convicted June 9 on one count of second-degree murder; three counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony; two counts of shooting inside an occupied building; and one count of malicious wounding. He is facing a maximum of 40 years on the murder charge, as much as 10 years each on all the firearms charges, and a minimum of five years on the malicious wounding charge.

Toni Knight

Knight, also known as "Stinka," was killed July 2, 2022, when she was caught in gunfire among the three suspects at the ArtistSpace Lofts apartment complex on Perry Street. Surveillance video shown at the trial indicated Knight was hit once in the chest as she prepared to walk into the building.

Devin Mitchell, one of the suspects, was firing in the direction of Flowers and the third suspect as Knight walked up. Testimony at the trial indicated one of the bullets from Mitchell’s gun was the one that killed Knight.

Bullard’s motion was based on Virginia Code Section 18.2-279 that states a person can be convicted of shooting inside a building “whereby the life or lives of any such person or persons may be put in peril.” The code also states that if someone dies as a result of the shooting, then the shooter can be convicted of either first- or second-degree murder, depending upon whether or not the person killed was the intended target.

Bullard argued that since Knight died in the incident, Flowers essentially had been convicted twice of second-degree murder.

“A charge needs to go away,” Bullard told Martin.

Chaffe said the jury convicted Flowers on the charges based on the instructions jurors were given at trial. In Virginia, instructions must be agreed upon by both prosecution and defense before they are given to the jury.

If Bullard had a question about the charges, Chaffe said he should have raised it prior to the instructions.

Martin seemed hesitant initially to act on Bullard’s motion for the same reason. He pointedly asked Bullard if he recalled raising objections to the instructions.

“I don’t know if I did,” Bullard replied.

After several moments of silence from the bench, Martin agreed to delay the sentencing in order to act on the defense motion, “and I know there’s gonna be a lot of people in this courtroom not happy about that.” He and the attorneys then spent several minutes settling on a date for the hearing, making sure it would happen at a time where there were no other cases on the day’s docket.

“I don’t want it to go too far out because the victim’s family is entitled to closure, and the defendant’s family is entitled to closure,” the judge said.

The hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 1, four days before Mitchell is scheduled for his sentencing.

Mitchell, who was convicted in a joint trial with Flowers, faces punishment of up to 10 years each for one count of voluntary manslaughter, and two counts each of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting inside an occupied building.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Keyshawn Hicks, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of a plea agreement, he was given a 33-year sentence with all but 10 years suspended. Hicks, who was on the stairwell with Flowers inside the apartment building when the shooting started, was a juvenile at the time everything happened.

