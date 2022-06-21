Judge agrees to postpone Muncie officers' excessive force trial

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Muncie police officers will not stand trial in August on charges stemming from allegations of excessive force.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Friday granted a motion to delay the trial, most recently set to begin Aug. 15, of officers Chase Winkle and Corey Posey, and Joseph Krejsa, who has retired from the Muncie Police Department since his arrest two years ago.

Last December, when she rescheduled the trial for a fifth time, Pratt indicated she would grant no further continuances

In Friday's order, the judge wrote, "As previously advised, the parties should anticipate no further continuances."

More: Muncie man killed in crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis

This time the phrase "no further continuances" was in bold print.

Winkle had requested the delay on June 10, noting one of his defense attorneys had recently undergone "serious spinal surgery," and another was in the process of leaving their Indianapolis law firm.

Krejsa also asked for the delay, citing a medical issue.

The defendants asked for "a brief continuance of about 90 days."

In her order, Pratt said the "parties shall communicate with the courtroom deputy clerk regarding the new trial date," which has yet to be set.

Winkle, Krejsa and another MPD officer, Jeremy Gibson, were arrested in March 2020 after a U.S. District Court grand jury issued a 12-count indictment.

A "superseding" 17-count indictment, adding Posey as a co-defendant, was issued in April 2021.

More: Fatal shooting of Muncie teenager was justified, prosecutor rules

Most of the charges stem from allegations that Winkle's actions — between March 2018 and February 2019 — included "kicking, punching, knee-striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification, (resulting) in bodily injury to the arrestees."

Krejsa and Posey are accused of filing false reports about those arrests.

Gibson — who by then had resigned from the police department —in May pleaded guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights, by physically abusing him, and then filing a false report about that 2018 arrest.

Story continues

His sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 9, although that could be delayed with his co-defendants' trial postponed.

Winkle and Posey remain on administrative leave,

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police officers' excessive force trial again postponed