Judge agrees to release records in CYFD lawsuit
May 22—A lawsuit involving the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department reached a turning point Friday when a judge agreed to release records the defendant argues are essential to her case.
The lawsuit is tied to a case involving four children who became the subject of a nationwide search after the state returned them to their allegedly abusive parents, Andrei Ducila and Luiza Badea.
The family disappeared last spring, and the Hobbs couple were suspected of leaving one of their children — a girl around 2 years old — at a hospital in North Carolina with head injuries that left her permanently blind. The U.S. Marshals Office located the couple and three of their children in Houston in the fall.
In October 2020, CYFD sued Jill Jones, who was the foster parent of two of the children, after she posted a censored photo of her and the youngest child on her Facebook page and criticized CYFD for its handling of the case.
The agency argued Jones released confidential information in her Facebook posts and violated her memorandum of agreement. It also revoked her foster parent license.
Jones, who fostered 10 children over 11 years, filed a countersuit arguing CYFD violated her First Amendment rights and the Whistleblower Protection Act by retaliating against her.
The countersuit, which was made public after a judge denied CYFD's request to keep it sealed, asked the court to release nearly 500 pages of records related to the state's involvement in the children's disappearance. CYFD argued such a move would violate its confidentiality rules.
In a hearing Friday morning before state District Judge Kathleen McGarry, Jones' attorneys argued releasing the records is vital to moving the case forward. Not all of the records need to be made public, but they should be shared with the defendant, they argued.
McGarry said she would examine the documents and decide which should remain sealed and which could be released to Jones under a confidentiality order.
"As a broader viewpoint, this is a very important case for the public because the way that the court comes down on CYFD's claim will have important implications for what information the public is allowed to see with them," said Matt Beck, one of Jones' attorneys.
CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said: "Our primary objective or goal is to adjudicate this properly. Whatever the judge decides to do, we'll go along with."