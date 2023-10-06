Judge Aileen Cannon Hands Trump a Win in Delaying Mar-a-Lago Docs Case

A federal judge has gifted Donald Trump a step toward getting his classified documents case delayed until after the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a temporary stay on a filing deadline for Trump as she deliberates whether to postpone the entire schedule of pre-trial proceedings. Her order didn’t, however, address whether the May 2024 trial date will be moved. Trump’s legal team had requested in a Wednesday filing that Cannon push back the trial from May to “until at least mid-November 2024.” His lawyers claimed that prosecutors were refusing to fully disclose their evidence and forced them into a “conflicting schedule,” arguing that the May date was too close to special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election interference case against the former president in Washington, D.C. federal court. They also complained that there was a three-month delay in establishing a facility in Cannon’s courthouse to view the classified information.

New: Trump gets a new delay on the classified docs docket — Judge Cannon has granted a temporary stay for Trump’s next CIPA filing deadline while she weighs whether to push back the entire pre-trial schedule. pic.twitter.com/9nnPtpXTnS — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 6, 2023

Read it at The Messenger

Read more at The Daily Beast.