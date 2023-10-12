Judge Aileen Cannon mulls lawyer conflicts in Trump classified documents case

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday was poised to decide whether former President Trump’s loyal co-defendants in the classified documents case may need to get new defense lawyers due to conflicts of interest.

In twin hearings that could shake up the federal case against Trump, Cannon will determine whether lawyers paid for by Trump can adequately represent valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago building manager Carlos D’Oliveira.

The two underlings, who are accused of helping Trump cover up his refusal to return the documents, are facing damaging allegations presented by a Mar-a-Lago IT manager and other colleagues, some of whom are or were represented by the same Trump-funded attorneys.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Dave Sanders/Pool Photo via AP) Prosecutors believe they might flip and agree to testify against their boss if they received independent legal advice about the perils of continuing to stick with Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

That’s exactly what happened when IT manager Yucsil Taveras was given access to a federal public defender after a similar hearing in a Washington, D.C. court.

He is now a cooperating witness and will avoid prison time by testifying against Trump and the others.

Nauta lawyer Stanley Woodward previously represented Taveras, raising serious questions about whether he could cross-examine his former client when he testifies against his current client.

De Oliveira’s attorney is John Irving, who also represented several Mar-a-Lago employees whose testimony may implicate the property manager in aiding the alleged Trump cover-up.

The defense lawyers and Trump’s legal team say there is no need for any action by Cannon.

Trump is accused of taking hundreds of classified documents when he left the White House and defying government efforts to get them back. He is also charged with trying to obstruct the federal probe into the documents by allegedly hiding the documents from investigators, with the help of Nauta and De Oliveira.

The trio face a May 2024 trial date, although Trump is lookingc to delay it until after the election.

Trump also faces a March federal trial on charges related to his alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election, a scheme that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack as well as a Georgia state racketeering case covering some of the same conduct.

He is facing a civil fraud trial in New York that has already resulted in a judge ruling he carried out a massive years-long scam to overvalue properties to gain favorable terms from lenders and insurers among others.

_____