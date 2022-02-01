Judge alleges misconduct in Ky. prosecutor’s office, cites reality show, husband’s role

Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association
Jeremy Chisenhall
·4 min read

An outgoing Kentucky judge has accused a state prosecutor of misconduct and formally requested that the state Attorney General’s office investigate her for potential ethical and legal violations, according to a letter obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Brian Privett, a circuit court judge in the 14th circuit, which includes Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties, has accused Sharon Muse-Johnson, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 14th circuit, of potential ethical and legal violations. He sent a formal investigation request to the attorney general last month.

Privett said in his letter there were several unethical actions committed by Muse-Johnson and her husband, Rob Johnson.

Johnson is a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Muse-Johnson’s office. Johnson is paid “well in excess” of what part-time assistant attorneys are normally paid, Privett said. He “may be the highest paid employee in” Muse-Johnson’s office, Privett alleged.

R. Kenyon Meyer, an attorney representing Muse-Johnson, said Johnson is paid $55,000 per year, which Meyer classified as a “bargain for the citizens” of Kentucky because he has extensive experience and takes on a significant caseload. His pay was approved by the Prosecutors Advisory Council, Meyer said.

Privett also took issue with Johnson running for the 14th circuit judgeship currently held by Privett, alleging that having a judge and prosecutor in the same circuit who were married would be an ethical issue. Privett is not seeking re-election in his position.

“He would be conflicted out of every criminal case in the Circuit because of his marriage to Ms. Muse-Johnson,” Privett wrote.

Johnson previously served as a judge in the circuit for 12 years, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. He lost a race for the appeals court in 2018 and has been working as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney since 2019.

“In the event Judge Johnson is re-elected to serve as circuit court judge, there are ethical rules that address the fact that his wife is the commonwealth’s attorney,” Meyer told the Herald-Leader. “Ms. Muse-Johnson and Mr. Johnson are well aware of the ethical rules and will strictly comply with all of them.”

A retired state Supreme Court justice said last year that there was no ethical issue with Johnson running for a judge position while Sharon-Muse served as prosecutor, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.

Privett also alleged that Muse-Johnson “recklessly handles” grand jury presentations and actively campaigns for her husband during grand jury sessions. Johnson is running for judge in the 14th circuit.

Privett also alleged that Muse-Johnson planned to film a reality TV show in which she worked on active cases that were still being investigated and presented to a grand jury or presented in court, according to Privett’s letter to the attorney general’s office.

In his letter, Privett alleged that a pilot episode of the show was filmed in 2021 and it featured law enforcement discussion about pending cases. Muse-Johnson also allegedly discussed other attorneys and spoke negatively of judges during the filming of the episode, “which is most likely in violation of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s Ethics Rules,” Privett wrote.

“My concern of the filming of this tv show is that Ms. Muse-Johnson is using (Prosecutors Advisory Council)-funded employees, office space, equipment, as well as Georgetown Police Department facilities for her own financial benefit,” Privett wrote in his letter. “The pilot was already filmed using these resources, which looks to me to be an obvious act of official misconduct.”

Muse-Johnson’s attorney said there isn’t a reality show and Muse-Johnson refuted Privett’s claims, saying they were “blatantly false or grossly misleading.”

“There is no reality show,” Meyer said. “Ms. Muse-Johnson was interviewed by a production company who wanted her to consider developing some type of concept. She never has received any compensation, and no show was ever developed. There is no factual or legal basis to Judge Privett’s allegation that there is some legal or ethical issue.”

The reality TV show was raised as an issue at a February 2020 Prosecutors Advisory Council meeting, which consisted of dozens of Kentucky prosecutors, staff members and others. Attorney General Daniel Cameron was at the meeting, according to meeting records.

Rob Sanders, a northern Kentucky commonwealth’s attorney, raised issues during the meeting about making outside money. Muse-Johnson said she wouldn’t compensate herself or her staff in the TV deal, but Sanders still had concerns over disclosing information and open records issues, according to meeting records.

The council approved a motion which required Muse-Johnson to keep council staff updated regarding any progress in the recording of her show so that situations could be handled accordingly, according to meeting records.

Privett sent his letter in December and asked that the Attorney General’s office launch an investigation “with some speed.” The Louisville Courier-Journal reported a response to an records request indicated an inquiry may have already been underway.

Privett, who’s not running for re-election in the 14th circuit, has butted heads with Gov. Andy Beshear and ruled against Beshear’s mandates which were intended to reduce COVID-19 transmission in Kentucky communities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    BRANDON BELLThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy to kidnap five childr

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Oxford case prosecutor has text messages, classroom photos, images of Crumbley family dog

    Oakland County prosecutors' list of evidence emerges in the case against Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents

  • Veteran Stockton firefighter has died after being shot working downtown fire: ‘Worst nightmare’

    Update: A Stockton firefighter has died after being shot while working a fire in Stockton early Monday, authorities say.

  • Former NFL player charged in Pierce County with beating ex-girlfriend, making threats

    He allegedly attacked the woman as she drove him home from a bar.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's family accuse DOJ of "betrayal" after 2 of his killers strike plea deal

    Two of Ahmaud Arbery's killers, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have reached plea agreements with prosecutors in their federal hate crimes case concerning the Black jogger's 2020 murder in Georgia, according to court filings submitted Sunday night.Why it matters: Attorneys for Arbery's family released a statement saying they're "vehemently against" the proposed plea deals, reached ahead of the hate crimes trial that's scheduled for Feb. 7, as it would see the murderers serve the first 30 years of

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

    A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Teens involved in shooting near Chaparral High School

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kristine Buist provides a first update after a shooting involving juveniles near Chaparral High School in east Las Vegas.

  • Judge declines to block seizures of pot store cash from armored cars

    A federal judge refuses to stop the FBI and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department from seizing the cash of licensed marijuana dispensaries.

  • Police arrest suspect in deadly River of Lights hit-and-run

    Police arrest suspect in deadly River of Lights hit-and-run.

  • 4 arrested for rocking San Diego zoo gondola, leaving 100+ people trapped

    The young men were “acting recklessly” while in one gondola, the zoo said, triggering safety precautions that stopped everyone in their tracks. Some people were stuck for up to two hours, authorities said.