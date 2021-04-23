Judge will allow lawsuit over police chief's tweet to go forward

Apr. 22—BEVERLY — A judge will allow an invasion of privacy lawsuit over a 2017 tweet by Beverly's police chief to go forward.

In a decision released on Thursday, Lawrence Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit concluded that at this stage in the case, the plaintiff, a domestic abuse victim, has made an adequate showing that Chief John LeLacheur's Oct. 18, 2017, tweet disclosing her name, location, her child's location and what she had reported to police was a violation of her privacy.

"The court concludes that, at this stage, the facts alleged are sufficient to state a claim against LeLacheur for violation of the Privacy Statute," Tabit wrote. He went on to say that the complaint raised a "plausible" argument that the chief acted in bad faith, potentially stripping him of any immunity he might ordinarily have under the circumstances.

The chief used the Beverly Police Department's official Twitter account to post updates on a search for the woman's boyfriend on the afternoon of Oct. 18. The search had led to lockdowns at both Beverly Hospital and Beverly High School and there was a high level of public interest.

One of the chief's tweets, which was subsequently deleted, included an image of a bulletin put out to law enforcement containing the personal details.

The suspect, who had a lengthy criminal history, had allegedly made threats to kill the woman and their unborn child, she reported to police.

In arguing to dismiss the lawsuit, LeLacheur's attorneys suggested that the release of those details was in the public interest because it could have helped apprehend the suspect and warned the community of a dangerous person at large.

"While this assertion may ultimately prove true, it would be improper, at this state, to simply assume that public safety and other legitimate law enforcement goals required the disclosure of (the woman's) private information," Tabit wrote.

He said it's "debatable" whether all of that information was necessary to locate the suspect.

The judge said that if the tweet was intended to "lure" the suspect to a location, that might be a reasonable excuse to release the information. But at this point, Tabit said, the available evidence does not support that.

The judge also addressed the argument that even if the tweet violated her privacy, the chief is immune from liability because he acted in good faith when he posted it. Tabit concluded that is still an open question.

"Here, as there is a compelling argument that LeLacheur could have alerted the public to the danger (the suspect) posed and facilitated his apprehension, without disclosing (the woman's) private, sensitive information, the facts alleged are, at this stage, sufficient to plausibly suggest that he acted in bad faith, with malice," Tabit wrote.

Under the legal standard that applies at this stage in a lawsuit, the judge must consider allegations in a lawsuit in the light most favorable to the plaintiff.

The ruling means that attorneys can proceed with the process of exchanging evidence, including depositions.

