Judge Allows Austin Mask Mandate to Remain in Place Amid Texas AG Suit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A mask mandate in the city of Austin and Travis County will remain in place for at least two weeks after a judge on Friday delayed action on Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s request to immediately end it.

The ruling by Judge Lora Livingston allows the mandate to remain in place as restrictions are lifted in the rest of the state, according to KXAN.

“People have been wearing masks for a year. I don’t know that two more weeks is going to matter one way or the other,” Livingston said during a Friday hearing, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler celebrated the ruling in a tweet: “Good news! We learned this morning that Austin’s mask rules will remain in effect for the next two weeks. We return to court March 26.”

“No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works,” the tweet adds.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown thanked county attorney Delia Garcia and her team for “fighting to keep our community safe.”

The ruling comes in response to a suit filed against Adler, Brown and the city’s interim Medical Director and Health Authority Mark Escott on Thursday as Travis County continues to require masks be worn inside businesses even after statewide restrictions were lifted on Wednesday.

The attorney general on Wednesday said he would sue Adler if the city did not remove its mandate after Texas governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that he was ending the statewide mask mandate beginning March 10. The governor’s order allows only county judges to reissue restrictions if cases in their jurisdictions rise for one week.

“I told Travis County and the City of Austin to comply with state mask law. They blew me off,” Paxton tweeted Thursday. “So, once again, I’m dragging them to court. [Austin Mayor Steve] Adler will never do the right thing on his own. His obstruction won’t stop me from keeping Texas free and open.”

Paxton’s attorneys write in the lawsuit that the case “raises a pressing question: who is ultimately responsible for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies?”

“The Texas Disaster Act charges the Governor—not an assortment of thousands of county judges, city mayors, and local health officials—with leading the State’s response to a statewide emergency,” the attorneys argue.

However, Brown and Adler have said that local public-health officials have the authority to create local orders to protect their community from pandemics, which they argue is different from using emergency powers.

Brown said if the judge ultimately sides with Paxton, it will have “huge ramifications” on local government.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Texas AG sues Austin for not lifting mask mandate

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing officials in Austin after they refused to enforce an order that ended a statewide mask mandate this week. Texas on Wednesday announced the lifting of the mask mandate that required masks to be worn in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses.But the city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, said his order to keep the mask mandate is legal because it comes from the health authority:“It's the health authority's rules that by ordinance are enforceable. I think that follows directly from state law that says health authority rules can be enforceable to protect the public health… We're trying to save as many lives as we can. We do that by wearing masks, and we're going to continue to fight for that for as long as we can."Several major retailers, grocery and restaurant chains in Texas have said they would still require masks to be worn in their stores. In a March 10th letter sent to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Attorney General Paxton said it was the businesses’ right to do that but that such a decision "does not rest with jurisdictions like the City of Austin or Travis County.”Or as he put it on Twitter, "I told Travis County & The City of Austin to comply with state mask law. They blew me off. So, once again, I'm dragging them to court" Texas was one of the first U.S. states to reopen its economy after the first wave of the pandemic last May. It also ranks near the top in total coronavirus deaths, behind only New York and California.

  • Report: Ex-Clemson CB Derion Kendrick facing gun, drug charges

    Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, was arrested and charged with a gun violation in his native Rock Hill, S.C., multiple outlets reported. Kendrick, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after patrol officers spotted him asleep in a car with a gun in his lap, The State reported. Kendrick was a five-star recruit from Rock Hill, S.C., in the Class of 2018 but ran into disciplinary issues with the Tigers.

  • Texas Attorney General sues Austin officials over not lifting mask mandate

    Texas announced the lifting of that restriction - which had made mask wearing compulsory in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus - on Wednesday, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses. But the city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.

  • High school football in Southern California: Best images from Friday night

    Friday night high school football games in Southern California were played after a 15-month absence. Here are photos from Los Alamitos-Millikan game.

  • Daylight saving time could be especially hard this weekend because of COVID-19 sleep loss

    Sleep loss was an issue even before COVID-19. Thurston Hopkins/Picture Post/Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesThe clock springs forward one hour on Sunday morning, March 14 for most people in the U.S. That is not an appealing thought for those who have suffered sleep problems because of the pandemic. Sleep this past year has been affected by a variety of factors, including anxiety, inconsistent schedules and increased screen time. This affects our health, as getting adequate sleep is important to assure our immune system can fend off and fight infections. Even before the pandemic, about 40% of adults – 50 to 70 million Americans – got less than the recommended minimum seven hours per night. And, many researchers were already concerned about how the twice-a-year switch affects our body’s physiology. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the largest scientific organization that studies sleep, in October 2020 suggested nixing daylight saving time and moving to a year-round fixed time. That way, our internal circadian clocks would not be misaligned for half the year. And it would eliminate the safety risk from sleep loss when transitioning to daylight saving time. I am a neurologist at the University of Florida. I’ve studied how a lack of sleep can impair the brain. In the 1940s, most American adults averaged 7.9 hours of sleep a night. Today, it’s only 6.9 hours. To put it another way: In 1942, 84% of us got the recommended seven to nine hours; in 2013, it was 59%. To break it down further, a January 2018 study from Fitbit reported that men got even less sleep per night than women, about 6.5 hours. Children age 12 and under need 9-12 hours of sleep per night. Tetra Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images The case for sleep Problems from sleep shortage go beyond simply being tired. Compared to those who got enough sleep, adults who are short sleepers – those getting less than seven hours per day – were more likely to report 10 chronic health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and depression. Children, who need more sleep than adults, face even more challenges. To promote optimal health, 6- to 12-year-olds should sleep nine to 12 hours a day; teens from 13 to 18, eight to 10 hours. But a Sleep Foundation poll of parents says children are getting at least one hour less than that. And researchers have found that sleep deprivation of even a single hour can harm a child’s developing brain, affecting memory encoding and attentiveness in school. Sleep affects every one of our biological systems. Serious consequences can result with poor sleep quality. Here’s a short list: Blood pressure may increase. Risk of coronary heart disease could go up. Our endocrine system releases more cortisol, a stress hormone. We become more aroused by “fight or flight” syndrome. There’s a reduction of growth hormone and muscle maintenance. There’s a higher chance of increased appetite and weight gain. The body has less glucose tolerance and greater insulin resistance; in the long term, that means an increased risk for Type 2 diabetes. Sleep deprivation is associated with increased inflammation and a decreased number of antibodies to fight infections. It may also cause a decrease in pain tolerance, reaction times and memory. Occupational studies show sleep loss can cause poor work performance, including more days missed and more car accidents. Recent research suggests the body’s waste removal process relies on sleep to get rid of harmful proteins from the brain, particularly abnormal variants of amyloid. These are the same proteins that are elevated in Alzheimer’s patients. Studies show that older adults who sleep less have greater accumulation of these proteins in their brains. On the other hand, getting enough sleep helps the body in many ways by protecting against some of these damaging effects and by boosting the immune system. Some educators worry about the safety factor when transporting schoolchildren at dusk. FatCamera/E+/E+ via Getty Images The problem with DST Most of the risk associated with daylight saving time occurs in the spring, when we turn the clock forward and lose one hour of sleep. The idea of a national permanent year-round time has support, but disagreements exist on whether the fixed time should be standard time or daylight saving time. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] States advocating for permanent daylight saving time are typically those that rely on tourism. Environmentalists, favoring less energy consumption from morning heating and evening air conditioning, often support permanent standard time. Religious groups, whose prayer times are linked to sundown and sunrise, also tend to prefer permanent standard time. So do many educators, opposed to transporting children to school during mornings when it’s still dark. As you ponder what system is best for a national year-round standard, consider this: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has recommended we go with permanent standard time – a better way to align with our natural circadian clock and minimize health and safety risks. And just think: If we change to permanent standard time, then for the first time in decades, you won’t lose an hour of sleep every spring. Editor’s note: This story is updated from its original version, which was published Oct. 28, 2020.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael S. Jaffee, University of Florida. Read more:Why are we so sleep deprived, and why does it matter?Want better sex? Try getting better sleepSleep training for your kids: Why and how it works Michael S. Jaffee does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Psaki declines to give Trump credit on vaccines

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki isn't giving former President Donald Trump any credit for his administration's early vaccine efforts, saying the progress was a "Herculean incredible effort by science and by medical experts." (March 12)

  • Operation Varsity Blues digs deep into the true story of the celebrity college admissions scandal

    The juiciest celebrity scandals often expose something that deep down many of us already suspect about the way the world actually works. That was certainly the case with the FBI’s “Operation Varsity Blues” sting, which captured the public imagination when the news about it broke back in March of 2019. The feds confirmed that several mega-rich parents had paid millions of dollars to an academic “coach,” Rick Singer, who then bribed university officials and even paid a professional test taker to get his clients’ children into elite colleges. Part of what made the story so sensational was the high profile of the names involved—including the well-known actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. But the wave of arrests also felt like a righteous, overdue reckoning for all those folks who think having a lot of money entitles them to cut in line.

  • Australian minister apologises to former staffer over handling of rape accusation

    Australia's embattled defence minister apologised on Friday and withdrew remarks made about a former staffer in settling a defamation claim by the latter, who had said she was raped in the ministerial office in 2019. Domestic media had said Linda Reynolds, who is under pressure over her handling of the rape accusation, had called Brittany Higgins a "lying cow". Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clarified that the remarks, made in Reynolds' private office, referred to her frustrations over suggestions that she did not give enough support to Higgins over the rape accusation against a colleague at Parliament House.

  • Fauci’s star rises as relationship with Biden deepens

    Few others cast as long a shadow as Fauci — who over the past year has given America a crash course in epidemiology — especially with top health posts vacant.

  • Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE will exceed their original global production target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, as they ramp up production a year into the global pandemic, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday. The companies also released real-world data from Israel earlier on Thursday suggesting their vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission. "These are stunning numbers that are giving us a clear indication that liberation is coming," Bourla said in an interview on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • "Guaranteed, It Is Going To Happen" - Dr. Anthony Fauci On Getting Back To Normal

    Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his first visit to A Late Show to talk about the state of the pandemic, America's path back to "normal," and how public health issues have been overly politicized during the Covid-19 crisis. Keep watching for parts two and three of this fascinating discussion with our country's premiere infectious disease expert. #Colbert #DrAnthonyFauci #DrFauci

  • Fat Joe Recalls Working on Joint Project With The Notorious B.I.G.: 'We Were Dissing 2Pac a Lot'

    In a recent conversation with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Fat Joe said he and The Notorious B.I.G. hit the studio and cut five songs together

  • Biden news: White House admits struggle to vaccinate Republicans as Trump accused of new vulgarity

    Follow the latest updates

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

    Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaires reportedly made more than $360 billion during the pandemic

    The leaders of Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon were among the US titans who accumulated the most wealth amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post