Judge allows continuance due to 'new evidence' from prosecution in case of alleged school shooting plot; requests to reduce bond denied

Dec. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two local teens charged in an alleged school shooting plot at Westmont Hilltop returned to prison Wednesday after a Cambria County District Judge denied motions by their attorneys to lower their bonds.

The ruling was made after Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer was granted a continuance to allow investigators to vet "new evidence" he said was discovered during the hours leading up to the hearing.

"Investigations don't end when charges are filed," he said, adding that authorities have a duty to continue working to ensure they have a strong, accurate case.

Neugebauer did not elaborate on the evidence but said no additional charges were being filed against Logan Pringle, 17, and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, at this point.

Hinebaugh's attorney, Matt Zatko, objected to the hearing's delay.

He pressed for the state to present its preliminary-level case Wednesday in court, arguing that the teens have had to sit in prison despite "no evidence" that a shooting was plotted.

"My client is 16 years old," Zatko said of Hinebaugh. "And he has had zero opportunity since Dec. 10 to defend himself from these charges."

Both teens are facing terrorism-related charges and trespassing, accused of canvassing school hallway security cameras to plan an attack on the school.

Zatko said Hinebaugh is portrayed as sneaking Pringle into the high school — yet they were "buzzed in" through the entry door by school staff.

Pringle was banned from being on the campus, authorities have said.

Zatko argued the case seems to be supported solely by threats accused co-conspirator Pringle allegedly made that he'd "shoot up" the school after he was expelled in 2018.

Prosecutors said they have evidence of the teens' plot — and will detail that evidence in court.

"We're not going to litigate our case (Wednesday) — but there is evidence," Neugebauer said. "We would not have filed these charges if we did not believe we could prove them in court."

Story continues

Pringle's defense attorney, Ashlan Clark, also objected to Neugebauer's request for a preliminary hearing continuance — but was unsuccessful.

District Judge Susan Gindlesperger is rescheduling the case for January at the Central Park Complex in Johnstown to provide additional space for witnesses, the defendants' families and media to attend, while also complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

Pringle and Hinebaugh remain jailed on $250,000 and $400,000 percentage bond, respectively — meaning they would have to post $25,000 and $40,000 for their release.

Zatko said those levels are steep and a "punishment" despite the case not yet being settled.

The court agreed to a list of conditions both teens would have to follow if they do post bond.

That would include mandatory house arrest in a court-approved home that has no access to weapons. The teens would also be prohibited from contacting witnesses, Westmont students or staff — or each other, prosecutors said.

The teens would not be able to set foot on any school properties where children are educated, Assistant District Attorney Matt gribler added.