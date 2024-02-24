Judge allows controversial Temecula Valley school policies to stand
One bans the so-called critical race theory and another forces school staff to alert parents if a student asks to identify as transgender.
One bans the so-called critical race theory and another forces school staff to alert parents if a student asks to identify as transgender.
Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated “Guts” world tour begins tonight. Here’s how fans are preparing.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
The NIL world just became even more of a free-for-all.
Intuitive Machines' spacecraft touched down yesterday on the lunar surface . CEO Steve Altemus confirmed during a press conference Friday that, while it wasn't a perfect landing, it's nothing short of a miracle the spacecraft landed intact at all. Using a small model of the lander, Altemus demonstrated how engineers believe the spacecraft, called Odysseus, made its descent given the most recent telemetry data.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
If you want a comfier night's sleep without splurging on a new mattress, try this under-$50 Target mattress pad.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
The upcoming Dodge Charger EV will have systems that generate vibrations to mimic the rumble of an old school internal combustion V8 muscle car engine.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Before this, she helped introduce the Algorithmic and Deep Fakes Algorithmic Acts, in addition to the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, to the U.S. House of Representatives. This inspired me to start applying for fellowships where I could study this further and ended with my role as a co-author of a report called Advancing Racial Literacy in Tech, which was published in 2019.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
Generative AI has done an impressive job in improving productivity in a wide range of areas, including website building. 10web, a company based out of Armenia, is entering the race and believes it has an edge. 10web allows users to quickly generate websites built with WordPress, the widely used content management system that is notoriously hard to use for beginners, using text prompts.
SoFi Bank offers a wide range of products and services for customers who want to do all their banking in one place.
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Kids are letting the expletives fly on social media, with their parents' permission. Here's what experts think.
Shares of Rivian and Lucid hit new all-time lows on Thursday after reporting quarterly results that disappointed the Street and raised concerns that the pure-play EV makers are not evolving quickly enough, particularly with EV demand slipping.
Nvidia is banking on sovereign AI as a means of helping to continue its incredible growth amid the AI boom.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens doesn't pull any punches when it comes to explaining why you shouldn't draft a pitcher in the early rounds.