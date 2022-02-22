Judge allows depositions to proceed in Deshaun Watson assault lawsuits





A judge is allowing depositions to proceed in connection with the lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported.

In a court hearing on Monday, Judge Rabeea Collier denied the request made by Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, to delay the depositions in the case until an ongoing criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson has concluded.

Hardin also said that Houston police have already sent their finding to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, saying he believes a grand jury could make a decision in the case on April 1, according to the AP.

"I know that Deshaun is more than willing to give his testimony and to give depositions. I'm saying as his lawyer I think it would be crazy to allow it until we know what's going to happen on the criminal side," Hardin said.

Eight of the women who filed lawsuits against the star quarterback also filed criminal complaints against him as well.

Attorney Tony Buzbee argued at the hearing that most of the women have already given their depositions in the case, saying it is only fair for Watson to be deposed according to an agreed-upon schedule, the AP reported.

"You would think that someone who's legal team has called every one of these women liars, has criticized me and has loudly declared his completely innocence would be ready to speak publicly under oath as he originally agreed," Buzbee said. "But instead, he ducks and runs for cover."

In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis, or kissing them without their consent during massage appointments, the AP reported.

Watson, who is currently seeking a trade from the Texans after sitting out the 2021 season due to pending lawsuits, and his attorneys have denied the allegations against him.

His attorneys have called the lawsuits a "money grab," saying the women who have filed suit against him are lying.

Watson's depositions are set to begin on Thursday, the AP noted.