Judge allows evidence of Blakely's gambling practices

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·3 min read

Apr. 13—A judge on Monday denied Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's motion to exclude from his jury trial on felony charges any evidence of his "gambling and drinking practices."

Retired appellate judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case, issued a ruling on Blakely's request after hearing arguments from one of his attorneys and an assistant state attorney during a virtual status hearing on Monday.

Blakely, 70, a 10-term sheriff, was indicted in August 2019 on multiple ethics and theft charges. His jury trial is scheduled to start July 12.

The state Attorney General's Office claims Blakely was gambling in a Biloxi, Mississippi, casino when he was supposed to be at a sheriffs' conference in Alabama, according to a filing about two weeks ago.

Robert Tuten, one of Blakely's lawyers, on Monday said the issue raised around Blakely's gambling hobby and drinking habits, if not tied to any specific offense, is "just character assassination."

Assistant State Attorney General Kyle Beckman said that character assassination is not the intent of the prosecution.

"We're not trying to disparage his character," or go beyond the prosecution's efforts to prove its case, Beckman said.

The state made the allegations in a brief opposing an earlier motion by Blakely. In that motion, which remained under seal despite a ruling by the court that it should be public, Blakely argued the judge should exclude from the jury trial any evidence of his "gambling and drinking practices."

"Evidence that Blakely was in a casino in Biloxi ... when the (Limestone County Sheriff's Office) provided him travel money to attend an official conference in Orange Beach makes it 'more probable' that Blakely intended to steal LCSO funds," Beckman wrote.

The Attorney General's Office argued that excluding evidence of Blakely being at casinos when money was wired to him from the Sheriff's Office would effectively undermine the prosecution. It maintained that there is nothing wrong with Blakely spending money from the Sheriff's Office on official business, but the fact he spent it on gambling makes it theft.

In the brief, Beckman wrote that the state expects to "elicit specific relevant evidence that Blakely was in casinos in Las Vegas, Biloxi, Mississippi, and Atmore, Alabama" and that during these visits, Blakely solicited, received or spent cash belonging to the sheriff's office or one of his subordinates.

The prosecution also argued that Blakely's effort to exclude evidence of his drinking should be denied.

In another motion, Beckman is seeking to exclude from the jury evidence about the effectiveness and efficiency of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, particularly information about financial audits and the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo.

The audit information won't "answer the question of whether the defendant is guilty of these charges," Beckman said, and that evidence would be "a big distraction" for jurors. In arguing that financial audits of the Sheriff's Office by the Alabama Department of Examiners should be excluded, Beckman said in his motion that the department does not conduct exhaustive reviews of Sheriff's Office finances.

However, Tuten said that the "wholesale exclusion" of the audits would be unfair and "hamstring" the defense, adding that the evidence would show "no money was found to be missing."

Tuten said the defense doesn't want to interject any evidence that's not relevant.

Bashab said she would review the case record and consider the oral arguments raised at Monday's hearing before making a decision and entering an order on the audit issue. The judge said she will schedule a hearing the third week of May to discuss trial logistics planning.

Baschab was assigned to preside over Blakely's trial after retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins recused himself from the case, citing the pandemic and his high-risk status. A trial had been set for March 29, about a year after it was originally scheduled, but Tompkins in January continued it due to COVID-19.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

Recommended Stories

  • Sergio Conceicao will not gamble with Sergio Oliveira’s fitness

    Porto need goals but the boss is not sure how much action his 17-goal player will get at Chelsea.

  • Student dead, officer injured after gunfire erupts at Knoxville high school

    The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of an armed person at Austin-East Magnet High School.

  • Israel to start allowing limited entry of foreign tour groups in May

    Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down COVID-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday. All foreign visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, and a serological test to prove their vaccination upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. At a later stage, group entry will be expanded and individual travellers will also be let in, with Israel's health situation determining the timeline, the statement said.

  • Police hunt rabbit thief after giant celebrity pet goes missing

    2010 Guinness world record holder Darius was taken from a garden enclosure in central England, police say.

  • Daunte Wright Mentor Wishes He Would Have Told Him About Police and Minnesota’s Air-Freshener Law

    REUTERSA Minnesota educator who mentored Daunte Wright while he was in high school said he is haunted by conversations the two had—and by his perceived failure to mention that police sometimes use the sight of car air fresheners as a pretext to stop Black men. Jonathan Mason mentored the 20-year-old when he was at Edison High School in Minneapolis and recounted to the Minneapolis Star Tribune how they often discussed police targeting of members of the Black community. He said he felt sick to his stomach when he heard his former mentee was killed in suburban Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon at the hands of police. “He was afraid police would do something like this to him,” Mason told the paper. Mason said those fears in part drove him not to talk about ways police sometimes arrest Black men for minor infringements: by finding reasons to search their vehicles or investigate their suspicions. “We talked about this daily. We talked about police brutality. We talk about these things in the Black community,” he told the Star Tribune. “Those little things will haunt me. That maybe I didn’t talk to him about the air freshener.”Minnesota is one of several states that prohibits hanging anything from a vehicle’s rear-view mirror that might obstruct a driver’s vision. But the law and other minor infractions are often perceived to target Black drivers as a reason to stop them and check for illegal weapons, drugs, or other crimes. In 2018, two Black men in Chicago were stopped after police saw a pine-tree-shaped air freshener and found illegal weapons in the car. (Illinois prohibits anything dangling from rear-view mirrors.) The case was unsuccessfully challenged in federal court after the men argued that the air-freshener suspicion was not sufficient reason to stop them, according to CNN. The federal appeals court ruled against the men, who are now in prison. In 2012, Women’s NBA star Seimone Augustus, who is Black, was also pulled over in Minneapolis for air fresheners on what she tweeted was a pretext for police to ask her about her out-of-state license plates and crimes in the area. “Supposedly he stop me for an air freshener hanging in my window, but then went on talking about theft at the mall,” she tweeted. Police Chief Claims Cop Who Killed Minnesota Black Man Accidentally Fired Gun Instead of TaserArizona, California, Virginia, and Pennsylvania also have laws against air fresheners or other objects hanging from a rear-view mirror. Daunte Wright’s car also had expired license-plate tags, Brooklyn Center police said Monday. When officers stopped him to question him on Sunday afternoon, they also noticed the air fresheners—which Wright told his mother in a phone call. A name-check then pointed to a misdemeanor arrest warrant tied to a failure to appear at a hearing. The officer who shot him later admitted she thought she had pulled her taser instead of her service weapon. Mason, the mentor, said he had grown particularly close to Wright when they met. He said he hopes people remember Wright for the person he could have been. “The reality is, Daunte is still a young man, under 21,” Mason said. “He had a huge future and it was snatched because of a huge mistake.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

    The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. In the body camera footage shown at a Monday press conference, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser,” three times, then she fired a shot. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.

  • Russia says U.S. warships should steer clear of Crimea ‘for their own good’

    Russia on Tuesday warned the United States to ensure its warships stayed well away from Crimea "for their own good," calling their deployment in the Black Sea a provocation designed to test Russian nerves.

  • Novocure's stock rockets into record territory after upbeat DMC review of lung cancer treatment trial

    Shares of Novocure Ltd. skyrocketed 80.7% toward a record high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the tumor treatment company said an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) said the interim analysis of a Phase 3 trial would be accelerated. The trial is of Novocure's Tumor Treating Fields, which are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division, in stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. The DMC concluded that the trail should continue with no evidence of increased systemic toxicity. Novocure plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to the Food and Drug Administration. "The accelerated interim analysis with an encouraging outcome adds to the accumulating evidence of Tumor Treating Fields' broad potential across a range of hard-to-treat cancers," said Novocure Executive Chairman William Doyle. Novocure's stock, which is on track to open well above its Feb. 19 record close of $190.17, has dropped 25.5% over the past three months through Monday while the S&P 500 has gained 8.4%.

  • The Truth About Philip and Fergie’s Bitter Feud

    Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Philip was often said to have vowed never to be in the same room as Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of his son Andrew, after photographs appeared in a newspaper in 1992 of Sarah topless and having her toes sucked by a lover in the South of France.Gyles Brandreth, Philip’s official biographer whose book The Final Portrait will be published later this month, has confirmed that long-standing rumor today in the second lengthy excerpt from his book.Even as a Corpse, Prince Philip Has to Take Second Place to the QueenPhilip, he said, declared “enough was enough” after the pictures appeared. He told Brandreth Fergie was “simply beyond the pale,” and resolved not to have anything more to do with her.At the time when the pictures were first published, Sarah was staying at the queen’s Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Philip put his resolution into immediate action, as Ferguson herself recalled to Brandreth, saying: “It was ridiculous. As soon as I came in through one door, he’d be falling over the corgis to get out of the other. It was very funny. Except, of course, it wasn’t.”Although the queen continued to receive Fergie even after her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Andrew, Philip made it clear that he had no desire to ever see her again.Sarah plaintively told Brandreth: “Of course I want to see him. I am the mother of his granddaughters, after all.”Brandreth said when he raised this with Prince Philip, he just shrugged and said: “But the children come and stay,” adding, “I am not vindictive, but I don’t see the point.”He described Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce arrangements which have seen them continue to share a home as “truly bizarre,” adding, “I don’t pretend to understand it.”Brandreth writes that Fergie and Philip held diametrically opposed views on “bottling up your feelings” which she believed was positively harmful.Brandreth writes that when her daughters were children she would tell them to stand in the middle of the extensive grounds of their home, Sunninghill Park, and scream.Brandreth wrote that Sarah then demonstrated, catching him by surprise as she let out a blood-curdling scream.He writes: “The prospect of encountering his former daughter-in-law screaming in the middle of Sunninghill Park could have been one of the reasons the Duke of Edinburgh decided to give her a wide berth after her separation from Prince Andrew. He regarded reticence as a virtue and self-control as a quality to be admired.”Philip did not sit down for the 2011 six-parter on the Oprah Winfrey Network Finding Sarah, in which Fergie wept on screen with a TV psychiatrist. He told Brandreth he was in favour of “self-awareness” but against “the endless introspection that seems to be so prevalent these days.” As reported on Monday, he regarded Harry and Meghan’s decision to do a similar interview as “madness.”Fergie, Brandreth reports, tried to repair relations with Philip but was constantly rebuffed.For Philip’s 80th birthday, she sent him “a handsome dinner service.” But even here, fate conspired against her, Brandreth writes: “It was supposed to have 12 settings, but it arrived with 13: the ‘sample’ had been included with the set. With Sarah, somehow, something always goes wrong.”Philip’s allegedly vow to never be in the same room as Fergie was broken only when they both attended the wedding of Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Subtle signs you have a blood clot, and what to do about it

    Blood clots have been reported in a small minority of people after receiving COVID-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    John MacDougall/AFP via Getty ImagesAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.The club of G-7 nations, which includes the U.S., issued a joint statement on Monday demanding an end to Russia’s troop buildup on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, reminiscent of the buildup prior to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined those words by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West, but fears of the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventative measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly: “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teachers are hitting a wall more than a year into the pandemic. Some have decided to walk away from the profession amid a growing educator shortage in the US.

    Between technology challenges, low student engagement, and the risk of catching COVID-19, teachers told Insider they're struggling.

  • Refs pulled 4 red cards in 4 minutes as a wrestling match unfolded in stoppage time of an opening-night NWSL game

    As play between Portland and Kansas City became more physical, two players went to blows and received red cards in the final minutes of the game.

  • Israel made a 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Iranian nuclear site: Zarif

    Iran's top diplomat said on Tuesday that an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility which it blames on Israel was a "very bad gamble" that would strengthen Tehran's hand in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Tehran has said an explosion on Sunday at its key nuclear site was an act of sabotage by arch-foe Israel and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident.

  • Walker Kessler turns down UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, says he’s transferring

    The freshman center announced where he’s going on Instagram.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'missed out on interacting with boys' because she was homeschooled

    The model, who married Justin Bieber when she was 21, said she barely spent any time around boys in high school because she was homeschooled.

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sudan’s leader visits Darfur after tribal clashes killed 144

    Sudan’s leader visited West Darfur province Monday following tribal violence earlier this month that killed at least 144 people, posing a challenge to the country’s fragile democratic transition. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, met separately with representatives of the non-Arab Masalit and the Arab Rizeigat tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur, the sovereign council said. Burhan, who travelled to West Darfur along with top security and military officials, vowed to take “decisive decisions” to foster security and stability in the province, the council said without elaborating.

  • Prince Harry’s lonely return home without Meghan is royal history repeating itself

    As Prince Harry boarded a plane from Los Angeles to London, we can only imagine the inner turmoil he must have felt as he prepared for the long and lonely journey home. His adored grandfather had died at a time of unprecedented familial discord, with the Royal Family still reeling from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s corrosive, finger-pointing Oprah Winfrey interview. Prince Philip’s death may have prompted an outpouring of national gratitude and affection, but the question now is whether it can cement the deep fissures within the House of Windsor itself. How will Harry be welcomed by Princes William and Charles, after accusing his family of racism? Not to mention following reports, via Gayle King, a US news anchor and friend of Meghan, that private telephone calls between the California-based prince and his father and brother had been “unproductive” - disclosures said to have gone down badly at the Palace. That Harry had not seen his grandfather for more than a year, after he whisked his wife and son, Archie, to the other side of the world to escape being “trapped” by the monarchy, can only add to the Duke of Sussex’s inevitable feelings of wretchedness and grief. His sense of isolation will likely have been compounded by the fact that Meghan, heavily pregnant with their second child, hasn’t been able to accompany him. The echoes of history here are uncanny as, nearly 70 years ago, a similar scenario played out. Another once-beloved member of the Royal Family had to leave his American wife behind in the United States to make the solitary journey home for a royal funeral, where he had to face his frosty relations, saddened that he had quit monarchical life. In 1952, when King George VI died, his brother Edward, the Duke of Windsor - exiled to France after the abdication - was staying in New York with his wife, Wallis Simpson.