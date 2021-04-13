Judge allows evidence of Blakely's gambling practices

Apr. 13—A judge on Monday denied Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's motion to exclude from his jury trial on felony charges any evidence of his "gambling and drinking practices."

Retired appellate judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case, issued a ruling on Blakely's request after hearing arguments from one of his attorneys and an assistant state attorney during a virtual status hearing on Monday.

Blakely, 70, a 10-term sheriff, was indicted in August 2019 on multiple ethics and theft charges. His jury trial is scheduled to start July 12.

The state Attorney General's Office claims Blakely was gambling in a Biloxi, Mississippi, casino when he was supposed to be at a sheriffs' conference in Alabama, according to a filing about two weeks ago.

Robert Tuten, one of Blakely's lawyers, on Monday said the issue raised around Blakely's gambling hobby and drinking habits, if not tied to any specific offense, is "just character assassination."

Assistant State Attorney General Kyle Beckman said that character assassination is not the intent of the prosecution.

"We're not trying to disparage his character," or go beyond the prosecution's efforts to prove its case, Beckman said.

The state made the allegations in a brief opposing an earlier motion by Blakely. In that motion, which remained under seal despite a ruling by the court that it should be public, Blakely argued the judge should exclude from the jury trial any evidence of his "gambling and drinking practices."

"Evidence that Blakely was in a casino in Biloxi ... when the (Limestone County Sheriff's Office) provided him travel money to attend an official conference in Orange Beach makes it 'more probable' that Blakely intended to steal LCSO funds," Beckman wrote.

The Attorney General's Office argued that excluding evidence of Blakely being at casinos when money was wired to him from the Sheriff's Office would effectively undermine the prosecution. It maintained that there is nothing wrong with Blakely spending money from the Sheriff's Office on official business, but the fact he spent it on gambling makes it theft.

Story continues

In the brief, Beckman wrote that the state expects to "elicit specific relevant evidence that Blakely was in casinos in Las Vegas, Biloxi, Mississippi, and Atmore, Alabama" and that during these visits, Blakely solicited, received or spent cash belonging to the sheriff's office or one of his subordinates.

The prosecution also argued that Blakely's effort to exclude evidence of his drinking should be denied.

In another motion, Beckman is seeking to exclude from the jury evidence about the effectiveness and efficiency of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, particularly information about financial audits and the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo.

The audit information won't "answer the question of whether the defendant is guilty of these charges," Beckman said, and that evidence would be "a big distraction" for jurors. In arguing that financial audits of the Sheriff's Office by the Alabama Department of Examiners should be excluded, Beckman said in his motion that the department does not conduct exhaustive reviews of Sheriff's Office finances.

However, Tuten said that the "wholesale exclusion" of the audits would be unfair and "hamstring" the defense, adding that the evidence would show "no money was found to be missing."

Tuten said the defense doesn't want to interject any evidence that's not relevant.

Bashab said she would review the case record and consider the oral arguments raised at Monday's hearing before making a decision and entering an order on the audit issue. The judge said she will schedule a hearing the third week of May to discuss trial logistics planning.

Baschab was assigned to preside over Blakely's trial after retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins recused himself from the case, citing the pandemic and his high-risk status. A trial had been set for March 29, about a year after it was originally scheduled, but Tompkins in January continued it due to COVID-19.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.