Judge allows ex-city employee accused of killing co-worker to await trial in Santa Fe

Oct. 16—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington has approved a request from a former city employee accused of killing a coworker last year to move back to Santa Fe while awaiting trial.

Karl Rougemont, 32, had been living with his parents in Pecos since being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Vigil, 40.

His lawyer petitioned the court for a change in his conditions of release, noting Rougemont recently got married and wanted to live in Santa Fe with his new wife and her child, according to a motion to amend.

Rougemont is accused of shooting Vigil during a fight just after work at the busy intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road during the evening rush hour.

Rougemont was a collections specialist with the city Public Utilities Department, and Vigil was an automated meter technician.

Assistant Attorney General Jennifyr Vickery told the judge during a hearing Monday prosecutors had no position on the proposed change.

Rougemont's motion stated he has adhered to his conditions of release in the 15 months he has been awaiting trial and noted his conditions were previously modified to allow him to work 50 hours per week.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to take place in December.