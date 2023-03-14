Judge allows former GHS teacher accused of child molestation to keep bond but with stricter conditions

Mar. 13—A former Gainesville High School teacher charged with child molestation was allowed to keep his bond but now with stricter conditions than before, according to court officials.

Cameron David Millholland, 27, of Dawsonville, was accused in August of child molestation after allegations of inappropriate conduct over Snapchat with a student.

Millholland was granted a bond in October by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin, which included conditions of no contact with children under the age of 18.

A Superior Court arrest warrant was filed Feb. 8 accusing Millholland of visiting Riverview Elementary in Dawson County on Jan. 25 and Feb. 3.

Millholland, who coached boys golf and taught social studies, resigned from Gainesville High Aug. 19. Millholland's defense attorney Mike Jacobs said he has since surrendered his teaching license but has found other employment.

Jacobs detailed for Gosselin Monday, March 13, how Millholland's mother works at the elementary school.

In the first instance, Millholland's mother left papers at home and needed Cameron to bring them to her.

In the second case, Millholland went to the elementary school to get something from his mother.

Jacobs said there was no indication he had any contact with a student during these brief encounters at the school.

The defense attorney added that his client has complied with all bond conditions outside of these allegations.

"He knows never to go anywhere like that again," Jacobs said.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler said he considered it an "egregious violation" and "extremely concerning" given the circumstances of the case.

"Even if we don't take it that he was there for nefarious purposes, it says something about the way he responds to court orders and to his bond conditions in general that he would go there not just once but twice," Shuler said.

Shuler asked for Millholland to stay in custody but said he would be adamant in requesting a GPS monitoring device if Gosselin chose to release him.

Gosselin agreed to a new order where Millholland would be on a GPS monitor, and the former teacher is not to go to any school or high school events.

The judge said the intent is for Millholland to stay home except for meetings with pretrial supervision or his attorney.

"That means you can't go to the grocery store under this order," Gosselin said. "This puts a burden on your family."

Gosselin signaled that another violation would lead to Millholland staying in jail until the case is over.

Millholland was no longer listed in the jail roster Monday afternoon.