Judge allows harassment suit over lost cellphone to go forward against embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner

A federal judge Monday gave a green light to a lawsuit alleging embattled Chicago Ald. Jim Gardiner had a man harassed, intimidated, and ultimately falsely arrested after he’d picked up a cellphone that Gardiner’s ward superintendent had inadvertently left at a 7-Eleven.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 in U.S. District Court by construction worker Benjamin George, named Gardiner, his ward boss, Charles Sikanich, the city and several police officers allegedly involved in the harassment campaign.

In denying Gardiner’s motion to dismiss, which was also joined by Sikanich, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey wrote that George’s allegations sufficiently showed the defendants’ conduct “could have had no conceivable legitimate purposes or rational basis.”

The ruling means that, barring a settlement, both Gardiner and Sikanich would likely have to answer questions about their alleged behavior in sworn depositions.

It’s now the second federal lawsuit filed against the 45th Ward alderman over the past two years to survive his attempts to get them thrown out.

Earlier this year, another judge ruled that a case could go forward alleging Gardiner violated the First Amendment rights of ward residents who were critical of him on social media by deleting their comments from his official Facebook page and blocking them from posting in the future.

Gardiner has denied the allegations in both lawsuits. His lawyer, Thomas Carroll, could not immediately be reached.

Meanwhile, Gardiner is also under federal criminal investigation involving his conduct in office, including whether he retaliated against constituents for political purposes, sources have told the Tribune. Investigators are also looking into allegations of potential political corruption, sources said.

State campaign records show Gardiner has paid more than $38,000 since last fall to the law firm Loeb & Loeb for “legal fees” unrelated to the lawsuits that are pending against him.

George’s lawsuit claimed that after he picked up Sikanich’s cellphone at a Jefferson Park 7-Eleven in 2019, police officers were sent to his home, where they “profanely” harassed his roommate.

Later, both Gardiner and Sikanich paid a visit to George’s home, where they “used disparaging language” and demanded to know why the roommate let George live there, according to the suit.

When George brought the cellphone to the 16th District police station after he got off work that night, he was arrested and charged with theft of mislaid property, even though he explained to officers what had occurred, according to the suit.

George alleged in the suit that one of the arresting officers told him, “I believe you. I wasn’t going to arrest you, but this person has power and I have bosses.”

The charge was dismissed at the first court date, records show.

