Judge allows immigrant's lawsuit over deportation to continue

Feb. 18—An immigrant from El Salvador who was deported to his home country four years ago in violation of two federal court orders can continue his lawsuit against the United States, a judge has ruled.

A federal judge rejected efforts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who was deported during the Trump presidency to stand trial in El Salvador on murder charges.

In a memorandum and order issued by federal District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, Guerra-Castañeda had been identified by Interpol (The International Criminal Police Organization) as a suspected member of the MS-13 gang who was held in a Salvadoran jail for 300 days, where he claims he was assaulted, denied medical care and tortured.

Authorities eventually dropped charges against him, and he returned to the United States in 2020.

At some point before his deportation, ICE was holding him at the federal lockup in Strafford County. He is represented by ACLU-New Hampshire and the Preti Flaherty law firm.

SangYeob Kim, a staff attorney at ACLU, said the decision is a win for government accountability.

"In this case, ICE's violation of federal court orders to keep our client in the country cost him horrifying physical and emotional trauma that will last a lifetime," Kim said in a statement.