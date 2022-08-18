Judge allows investigator in bus crash case

Aug. 18—Another status hearing was held Wednesday in the case against John Stevens, 81, the former Athens ISD bus driver involved in a crash with a train that killed one student and injured another in 2019.

Judge Scott McKee heard the defense's motion for the appointment of an investigator, granting them 60 days to make arrangements. The judge set another hearing for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Stevens was driving students home Jan. 25, 2019 when he stopped the bus at a crossing, then proceeded into the path of a Union Pacific train.

The impact killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla, an Athens Middle School student, and injured Joselyne Torres, 9, a Central Athens Elementary student who was trapped in the bus.

Stevens was indicted for criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child in May 2019. His trial began in February 2022, but several legal moves have prolonged the case, such as a request for immunity for the engineers driving the train.

The Texas Attorney General's Office took over prosecution of the case after Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer recused herself due to a conflict of interest.

An order was granted in March for a new deposition involving the Union Pacific Engineer and Conductor, Roger Johnson and Robert Ray. Judge McKee also granted a motion to allow the Texas Attorney General to appoint another attorney from its office to prosecute the case.