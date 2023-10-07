Judge allows Odraye Jones to defend himself with conditions

Oct. 7—JEFFERSON — A convicted cop killer stood his ground Friday, refusing to let a lawyer represent him.

Odraye Jones, now known as Alik Allah U Akbar, signed a written waiver of counsel Friday so he can defend himself at his upcoming re-sentencing trial.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder ruled late Thursday that Jones could represent himself, but under certain conditions.

Jones, now 47, was sentenced to death in May 1998 by a jury in the November 1997 fatal shooting of Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

The re-sentencing trial came about after his death sentence was revoked last year by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which found the testimony of a clinical psychologist, called to the witness stand by Jones' defense attorneys, contained racist statements.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial, set for Oct. 23 in Schroeder's courtroom.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Jones. The jury selected for the re-sentencing trial will have three options: to sentence Jones to life in prison with possibility of parole, life in prison without parole or to reinstate the death penalty.

In granting Jones' request to represent himself, Schroeder set the following conditions:

—Jones must respect the decorum of the court.

—Jones shall comply with rules of criminal procedure and rules of evidence.

—Jones' arguments and challenges shall be limited to issues set by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

—Any violations of the rules or decorum will result in the defendant's self-representation being terminated.

—All of Jones' pleadings must be typed. The court will not accept handwritten pleadings. Schroeder ruled the Ohio Department of Corrections shall provide Jones with use of a computer and printer for this purpose.

Jones read out loud 11 motions Friday, including a motion to be transferred to the county jail. He said the Ohio State Penitentiary doesn't allow access to a computer or printer so it's impossible for him to prepare for trial there.

"They deny me everything," he said. "They deny me all my legal work."

He noted it's also a hassle getting in and out of the penitentiary, as well as receiving communication from the court.

County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole suggested Jones be moved to a less restrictive area of the prison.

"We are interested in getting this [trial] going," she said.

Schroeder said he will deal with each of Jones' issues separately and make certain Jones gets access to a computer and printer.

Schroeder also appointed Jones' lead defense attorney, John B. Juhasz, and attorney Margaret Brunarski as standby attorneys for Jones.

Last week, Jones said he would not use their services, even if the judge appointed them. But on Friday, Jones talked with them at the defense table and privately outside the courtroom while hashing out the exact wording of the written waiver.

Jones wouldn't sign the waiver until the the words, "I do not agree that this is procedural history," was added to the document. After that was done, all parties discussed the Oct. 23 trial date.

Juhasz said it's impossible for anyone to adequately prepare for a trial in two weeks.

Jones told the court he wants to be sent to Ohio State University and be examined for a traumatic brain injury. In the past, it's come to light that at some point in Jones' young life that he was hit in the head with a hammer.

He also wants time to talk to an expert in post traumatic stress syndrome.

"I cannot properly prepare for trial in less than a month," he said.

Since January, Jones has repeatedly asked the court to allow him to represent himself. He has refused to cooperate with his appointed attorneys because of his general distrust of attorneys.

Schroeder ruled favorably on Jones' request after two psychologists ruled him competent to stand trial. Schroeder also questioned Jones for nearly two hours last week before ruling in Jones' favor.

Schroeder told Jones he doesn't believe it's in his best interests to represent himself when two death penalty attorneys have been appointed at no cost. Even so, Jones insisted he's the best man for the job and he's moving ahead with that plan.

The judge warned Jones that there will be "no frolic or abuse of the court" during the trial or his right to defend himself will be terminated.