Judge allows Prince Andrew to review old settlement case

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Prince Andrew can review a settlement agreement issued between Jeffrey Epstein and the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York permitted Prince Andrew's lawyers to view the document, which they believe prohibits Virginia Giuffre, Andrew's accuser, from suing anyone related to Epstein. The deal was signed in 2009.

Giuffre has accused the queen's second son of sexual assault and abuse while she was a minor. No criminal report has been filed, and the prince has denied the allegations.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Guiffre was known as Virginia Roberts. She claims she was sexually assaulted by the prince at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, a known associate of Epstein's. She also alleges she was assaulted by the prince at Epstein’s homes in the Virgin Islands and Manhattan. She alleges she was a sex-trafficking victim of Epstein's for Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Epstein's estate had already agreed to let Prince Andrew see the agreement, but it needed approval by a court. Andrew Brettler, the prince's lawyer, told the court last month he believes the agreement “absolves our client from any and all liability." One of the lawyers for Giuffre said the settlement agreement was not relevant to the current case.

Giuffre's team is expected to send the document to the prince's lawyers, and both Giuffre and her lawyers have agreed the defendant can see the document. Prince Andrew has a deadline of Oct. 29 to respond to Giuffre's lawsuit.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to grooming and recruiting underage girls for Epstein. She will face trial on Nov. 29 in Manhattan for her role in Epstein's schemes.

