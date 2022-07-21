Judge allows subpoenas against Georgia Republicans in Trump fake elector probe

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event with U.S. Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A judge on Thursday refused to quash subpoenas for 11 fake electors identified as targets in a probe in Georgia in alleged attempts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Georgia Republicans who were accused of playing a role in Trump's alleged efforts had asked the judge to throw out subpoenas issued for upcoming hearings, describing the subpoenas as "unreasonable and oppressive."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Thursday the 11 fake electors could not be excused from appearing to testify.

Trump has falsely claimed that rampant voter fraud caused his loss in Georgia, a battleground state where President Joe Biden's victory helped propel him to the White House.

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is undertaking a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

The judge also cautioned the Fulton County district attorney's office against releasing the special grand jury's report near the elections.

"If the work is completed such that it lands on or near the election, it will stay completed and in my office until it gets disclosed after the election," McBurney said.

It is one of the most serious cases facing Trump, who was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call pressuring a top state official to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden in the state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Georgia State Senator Burt Jones had also called on the court to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from her role as legal adviser in the case over Willis' support for an opponent of Jones in a fundraiser.

The judge said the fundraiser reflected poor judgment on the district attorney's part.

"It's a 'What were you thinking?' moment," McBurney said. "The optics are horrific."

The judge said he would issue a ruling later on a motion to disqualify Wallis.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • 11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

    The electors, part of a larger group of 16 Republicans, alleged in a court filing that they were told they'd be witnesses in the investigation.

  • Fake electors in Georgia may face charges in election probe

    The prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges.

  • Georgia's Fake Electors Are Not Happy about This Criminal Investigation

    The investigation in Fulton County has entangled itself in this fall's election. State Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, was one of the people who got a target letter on Tuesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s defense calls no witnesses, asks for acquittal then rests case

    Trump ally Steve Bannon declined to testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his contempt of Congress trial on Thursday, instead arguing the judge should just acquit him, saying prosecutors hadn’t proven their case.

  • Angels star Mike Trout talks about his injury and teammate Shohei Ohtani

    "He's a guy that you want to come to the ballpark and see every night," Mike Trout said about his teammate. Trout was scratched off the lineup for the MLB All-Star game because of a back injury. He was also placed on 10-IL with a rib injury.

  • Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

    Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has been ordered by a judge to testify in August as a witness before a Georgia special grand jury probing the former president's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. "It is hereby ordered that Rudolph William Louis Giuliani appear and testify" before the grand jury in the state Superior Court of Georgia in Fulton County beginning on Aug. 9, the order filed on Wednesday said after Giuliani, who tried to block the subpoena, failed to appear at a hearing in New York. This month, the special grand jury in Georgia issued subpoenas to Senator Lindsey Graham and members of Trump's former legal team, including Giuliani, a former New York City mayor.

  • Republicans Say They're Not Coming For Gay Marriage. They Said That About Roe, Too.

    “I don’t think it’s a real issue. I just think the Democrats are ginning this up," Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, said Tuesday.

  • Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

    Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state's election, a judge said Thursday. Lawyers for 11 of the 16 people who signed that certificate, all of whom have received letters saying they could face criminal charges related to the investigation, had asked the judge to quash their subpoenas. Attorney Holly Pierson said that once her clients were told they were targets of the investigation, rather than witnesses, she advised them they should invoke their rights against self-incrimination and there are no questions she would be comfortable with them answering before the panel.

  • Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of robbery attempt in Apple Valley

    A convicted felon was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a business on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

  • Kerry Washington Helped Two SAG Members Get Health Insurance While Guest Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

    The Emmy winner recalled the "sweet" moment she qualified for SAG health insurance and paid it forward with two working actors on the July 20 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

  • Two Men Arrested for Alleged Gang Rape of 21-Year-Old American Travel TikTokker in Pakistan

    Akhtar Soomro/ReutersTwo men are in custody after a 21-year-old American woman with an avid following on TikTok was allegedly gang-raped at a posh resort in Pakistan, according to police. The woman, whose TikTok account has been splashed across media in Pakistan, told police she traveled to Pakistan three weeks ago to meet Muzmal Sipra and Azan Khosa, two men whose acquaintance she had made via social media, according to the Khan district Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar. Police say the woman ha

  • Justin Thomas, PGA golfer and Louisville native, wins 2022 ESPY award

    Louisville's Justin Thomas, a St. Xavier grad, was awarded the 2022 ESPY for Best Men's Golfer after winning his second PGA Championship this year.

  • Woman fatally shot inside apartment in Hesperia

    San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that a woman was found fatally shot inside of an apartment unit in Hesperia.

  • Trump supporters tapped as alternate electors in the 2020 election could face criminal charges in Georgia

    16 Trump supporters chosen as alternate electors to sway the election outcome received official notice they are targets for criminal prosecution.

  • Progressives are making a multimillion-dollar bet on an unorthodox strategy to win Arizona

    Progressive groups in Arizona see the secretary of state race as key to maintain fair elections — and to boost Democrats' appeal to voters of color to keep the state blue.

  • Judges orders Giuliani to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

    A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

  • Sen. Murray seeks 6th term at new inflection point for women

    Patty Murray was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Washington state in 1992 during the “Year of the Woman,” motivated to run for higher office in part by the contentious Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings. At that time, Murray was the self-professed “Mom in Tennis Shoes,” advocating for working families and outraged by the way an all-male Senate committee questioned Anita Hill when she said Thomas had sexually harassed her. Now Murray, 71, is one of the Senate's most powerful members and seeking a sixth term at another inflection point for women following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

  • Ocasio-Cortez, other Democrats arrested at pro-abortion rally

    STORY: Lawmakers were chanting ‘hands off our bodies’ and blocking a street before being escorted away by police.According to local media, police detained a total of 34 protesters, including 16 lawmakers.The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade landmark has raised the issue of female abortion to the forefront of political debate between Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • House Jan. 6 committee says Secret Service may have violated Federal Records Act

    The DHS watchdog and Jan. 6 committee have requested text messages sent and received by 24 U.S. Secret Service officials on Jan. 5-6, two Secret Service officials confirmed to CBS News.

  • Judge acquits Patriot Prayer founder, one other, in riot trial

    A judge in Oregon granted a motion Tuesday to acquit far-right Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson and associate Russell Schultz on felony riot charges.