Judge amends bond order to keep Bosch, alleged of abusing a child, from calling child's mom

Judge James Cosby amended the wording of an order on bond conditions after it created confusion and allowed a Kewanee man accused of battering a 4-year old child to continue to have contact with the child’s mother.

William Borsch, 39, appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing. Borsch is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams) with intent to deliver, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams), and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13.

Borsch’s arrest in February followed an investigation by the Kewanee Police Department of suspected child abuse of a 4-year-old after the child appeared to have “bruising” and a cut to the lip. During a search of Borsch’s residence, authorities turned up 68 individually-packaged baggies containing heroin.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Reynolds, Borsch, who is in custody, has had several video calls from the jail with the mother of the 4-year old child he is accused of battering. The calls, Reynolds said, violate the conditions of no contact with the family.

Borsch’s attorney, William Breedlove, told Judge James Cosby that the defendant is interpreting the bond condition orders to read that he is not allowed contact only if he is released on bond. Since he is still in the custody of the county, Breedlove said his client felt he was allowed contact. The defense attorney also told Cosby that he felt the issue was best dealt with in juvenile court.

Cosby agreed with Breedlove’s argument that the wording of the order does state that the “defendant shall observe the following conditions if released on bond.” But Cosby said he was rewriting and reissuing the order and moving forward, Borsch would not be allowed contact with the mother or the minor child.

In addition to the drug and aggravated battery charges, Borsch is charged with conspiring to obstruct justice/destroying evidence and an earlier violation of bond conditions-no contact.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail on a $200,000 bond. The next pretrial conference is set for June 23.

Borsch is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams) with intent to deliver. The charge is a Class X Felony, which carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Count two, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100), is a Class 4 Felony. With Borsch’s prior criminal history, he faces a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.

More details were revealed about the alleged victim of Count 3, aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13. The State is alleging that Borsch caused the bodily harm of a 4-year old child and the bodily harm included “bruising” and a cut to the lip. The charge is a Class 3 Felony and carries with it a sentence for Borsch of 2 to 10 years in the custody of the IDOC.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Order keeps Bosch, accused of child abuse, from calling child's mom