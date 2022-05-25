Judge Angel Underwood, wife of convicted ex-Chester sheriff, suspended by SC Supreme Court

A South Carolina magistrate judge whose ex-sheriff husband faces time federal prison has been suspended for a second time after admitting to misconduct in office, the S.C. Supreme Court ordered.

Chester County Magistrate Angel Catina Underwood admitted the allegations and accepted a six-month suspension, states a written order released Wednesday by the S.C. Supreme Court.

Underwood’s husband is former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood. The former sheriff was suspended from his job in 2019 and faces up to four years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of corruption charges in 2021.

Judge Underwood accepted the suspension, the court order states.

“Respondent (judge Underwood) admits misconduct and consents to the issuance of any sanction ... up to a six-month suspension,” the order states. “We accept the Agreement and suspend Respondent from office for six months.”

‘Blurred the boundaries’

The court order states Underwood accessed the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account for private tip information and handled sheriff’s office employee disciplinary actions and other actions while her husband was sheriff. Underwood also sent emails and correspondence on behalf of the sheriff’s office, according to the order.

Magistrate judges are impartial and not supposed to be affiliated with law enforcement, South Carolina law states.

Judge Angel Underwood’s actions were violations of the separation of the judicial branch from law enforcement, the order states.

“These actions blurred the boundaries between her role as an independent and impartial magistrate and someone acting on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department,” the order states. “Regardless of whether Respondent (Angel Underwood) intended her emails and actions to remain private, her conduct served to erode public confidence in the judiciary. Accordingly, we find Respondent’s pattern of conduct with the Sheriff’s Department is sufficient to create in reasonable minds a perception that her ability to carry out her judicial responsibilities impartially is impaired.”

Second suspension, and what happens now?

The six-month suspension takes effect immediately, the order states. The suspension is Judge Underwood’s second since she has been a judge. She has been a magistrate for about a decade.

Chester County Magistrate Judge Angel Underwood, center, in 2013 as her husband, Sheriff Alex Underwood, was sworn in to office.

She was suspended in 2015 and issued a public reprimand by the S.C. Supreme Court after a conflict of interest in cases involving the sheriff’s office, documents show.

South Carolina magistrates are nominated by the S.C. State Senate and confirmed by the governor. Chester County has three other magistrate judges.

Husband, two top deputies convicted

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended former Sheriff Underwood in May 2019 after he was indicted. The former sheriff, who was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016, lost a re-election bid to current Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey in 2020.

Former sheriff Underwood’s sentencing is pending after a federal jury convicted him in April 2021 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and federal program theft, unlawful arrest of a Chester County man in 2018 and wire fraud, records show. He faces 46 to 57 months in prison.

Two top deputies at the sheriff’s office also face years in prison after they also were convicted in the same federal trial.

