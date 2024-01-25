Judge Annalisa Williams returns to Akron Municipal Court adminstrative role

Akron Municipal Court judges have chosen their administrative/presiding judge for 2024.

The court announced Tuesday that Judge Annalisa Williams will take on the role, which involves overseeing the court's administration, docket and calendar.

“I am delighted to once again lead the Akron Municipal Court as we begin our first year in our new facility,” Williams said in a news release. “We have an exciting year ahead as we continue to strengthen our specialized dockets and develop new and innovative programs that will benefit the citizens we serve.”

Voters elected Williams to Akron Municipal Court in 2003. She is the longest-serving female judge in the court's history, having been reelected four times.

Her colleagues also selected her as the administrative/presiding judge in 2008, 2012 and 2017. She replaces Judge David Hamilton in the yearlong role.

About the longest-serving female judge at Akron Municipal Court

Williams has degrees from Kent State University and the University of Akron. She received a master's degree and her Juris Doctor degree from UA.

In her time on the bench, she has presided over the Mental Health Court docket, which focuses on offenders living with mental illness. Williams also developed the Peace of Mind Probation program, a forum for female defendants to discuss stressors in their lives and traumatic events.

She also served on the Commission on Specialized Dockets, a panel that advises the Supreme Court of Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Judge Annalisa Williams chosen as Akron Municipal Court administrator