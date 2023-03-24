Florida teen who murdered 13-year-old classmate sentenced to life in prison

A Florida teen who admitted to murdering a 13-year-old classmate has been sentenced to life in prison.

10:01 a.m. update:

A Florida judge has sentenced Aiden Fucci to life in prison after he confessed to killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey earlier this month.

Bailey’s family has shared their pain during the emotional sentencing process.

Bailey’s sister on Wednesday dropped 114 aqua stones into a glass, representing the number of times Bailey was stabbed.

Original report:

A Florida judge is expected to announce the sentence for a teenage murderer on Friday.

Last month, Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

The state is asking the judge for a life sentence.

Fucci’s attorney wants the minimum of 40 years in prison.

