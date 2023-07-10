Judge:Ansoniamurder suspect Kamil Zielinski competent to stand trial

Jul. 10—The judge also found Zielinski competent to stand trial, pursuant to a stipulation from the lawyer, Adrian Baron, who had raised questions about the subject in May, referring to references to delusions, auditory hallucinations, and schizotypal personality disorder in an earlier report.

After Zielinski's brief court appearance Monday, Baron said that the report focused on his client's mental state now, not at the time of the trial.

Whether the case is resolved short of a trial depends on the conclusions of a medical team hired by the defense to evaluate Zielinski, he said.

"It's a long process," he said. "It was a tragic incident. I know there's a lot of people affected by this. We're trying to be diligent in our efforts."

Zielinski is expected to appear next for a remote court appearance July 21 from Garner Correctional Institution, where he has been held on $1,000,000 bond since Zielinska's killing Nov. 9, 2021 on charges of murder and risk of injury to a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police said they were called to the couple's home Nov. 9, 2021 following a 911 call during which a dispatcher could hear yelling and commotion in the background, but the caller was not speaking, according to a police report.

Officers responding to the scene arrived to find the couple's 3-year-old son, according to the report, which says the boy told them "Come in" and pointed to the kitchen.

Inside, they found Zielinski standing in front of his wife, "who was sitting on the ground covered in blood from a brutal assault," the report states.

Blood covered Zielinski's face, hands, and clothes, according to the report, which says a knife and bloody ax were also found nearby.

Zielinska's killing prompted an outcry from domestic violence victims' advocates.

In the Naugatuck Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 888-774-2900 or online. Statewide domestic violence resources can be reached by calling or texting 888-774-2900 or online at www.CTSafeConnect.org