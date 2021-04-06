Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handles cases in Penn Hills court for the week of March 29, 2021

Apr. 6—Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

—Jason Montedoro, 40, of Verona on charges of accident involving death or injury while not licensed, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid and failure to notify police of an accident involving injury or death. Charges were filed Aug. 28.

—Tashawn Estes, 25, of Pittsburgh on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, driving with a suspended license and improper sunscreening. Monroeville police filed the charges

Dec. 29.

—Clinton Calloway, 19, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of firearm prohibited. Charges were filed Jan. 22.

Waived preliminary hearings

—Flecia Harvey, 58, of Penn Hills on charges of scattering rubbish upon land/stream and damage survey monument to call boundary into question. Charges were filed May 22.

—Veronica Rutherford, 59, of Penn Hills on charges of criminal mischief. Charges were filed June 14.

