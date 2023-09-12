Judge Appears Open To Changing Date Of Trump's Hush Money Trial

The judge assigned to Donald Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan appears open to moving the trial start date, currently scheduled for March, given the former president’s “rapidly evolving trial schedule.”

While Trump faced criminal charges for the first time over his role in an $130,000 payoff to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election, he has since been indicted in three additional cases.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected a request by Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, to discuss scheduling this month, saying those talks should instead be held on Feb. 15, when they all reconvene for a decision on motions.

“In light of the many recent developments involving Mr. Trump and his rapidly evolving trial schedule, I do not believe it would be fruitful for us to conference this case on September 15 to discuss scheduling,” Merchan wrote in a letter dated Sept. 1, according to NBC News.

He added that by February it will be clear “whether there are any actual conflicts and if so, what the best adjourn date might be for trial.”

For now, the trial is scheduled for March 25.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not weighed in on Merchan’s letter.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last year on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump has also been indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, and more recently for his plot to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia.

The trial for Trump’s federal election interference case is set for March 4, while the proceeding for the classified documents case is scheduled for May 20.